Coronavirus quarantine ends for 195 Americans at Riverside County Air Base - Whittier Daily News

The first group of Americans evacuated from the new Coronavirus outbreak zone in China is preparing to leave March Air Reserve Base near Riverside, where they have been quarantined for the past two weeks.

In a photo shared on Tuesday morning, February 11, Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s public health official, captured some of the 195 Americans at the base who threw their face masks in celebration of their upcoming departure ,

Some of the 195 guests throw their face masks in celebration of their departure from March Air Reserve Base. #rivconow #ruhealth #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/vrMIZTa1ez

– Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 11, 2020

Chartered buses were expected to arrive at the base to take the formerly quarantined Americans to local airports. This was the last leg of a journey that began on January 28 when they were flown from Wuhan, the region where the rapidly spreading virus originated.

A chartered jet that transported evacuees – mostly US Department of State employees and their children – from China landed at ARB on March 29. Health officials said evacuees were free to leave the base about 72 hours after their arrival, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course on January 31, quarantining all 195 Americans, the first in the United States since the 1960s. According to health officials, it can take up to two weeks for the virus to show symptoms.

In the meantime, two children developed fever, one of the symptoms of the virus, and were hospitalized until the virus tests failed. None of the patients quarantined in March tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said.

Those who were quarantined in March were the first Americans to be evacuated from China and returned to the United States. Numerous flights from the virus zone landed in the United States last week. Each group of passengers started their own two-week quarantines.

One person confirmed that the disease arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego on Wednesday, the seventh case in California and the eleventh in the United States.

The highly contagious corona virus has killed more than 1,000 people overseas.

This is an evolving story. Check for updates.