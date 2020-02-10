Coronavirus quarantine base workers accosted when groundless fear of spreading virus

Advertisement

March Air Base workers and their families were verbally assaulted in person and on social media by people fearing their proximity to the 195 Americans quarantined at the base after fleeing China amid the epidemic of coronavirus, Riverside County officials said Monday.

“Please understand that people inside and outside the base are not at increased risk of exposure to the new virus, and we are not restricting those who pose no risk,” said the Dr. Cameron Kaiser, head of public health, in a letter. to the community.

“They had no contact with the evacuees, whose area is entirely separate from base personnel. You do not need to exclude household members or family members from MARB staff, or require them to obtain unnecessary “letters of authorization” from a doctor or authority health. They pose no more risk than anyone else. ”

Kaiser said that some base workers were approached while in uniform.

To date, no one at the base has tested positive for the new coronavirus, including two children who have been hospitalized for fevers and who have since tested negative for the virus. Only 12 cases have been confirmed in the United States, including six in California.

Kaiser said Riverside officials don’t expect positive cases to surface among the group, which landed at the base on January 29.

Unlike medical staff, including health workers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and nurses from Riverside University Health System-Public Health, core workers were not in direct contact with the group, which was placed in quarantine for 14 days. The CDC previously stated that the quarantined individuals do not pose a threat to the community at large.

The CDC ordered a quarantine – the first in over 50 years – on January 31 for those fleeing the epicenter of the virus in Wuhan, China. The order, which did not comply with the World Health Organization’s recommendation to advise against travel, prompted health workers to rush out and cause panic in the communities.

There is no clear explanation why the U.S. government has issued a mandatory quarantine. While quarantine is one of the only tools that can help mitigate the spread of the virus, as no vaccine currently exists, experts have said that measuring the effectiveness of modern quarantine is difficult – a practice developed in the 14th century in Italy to prevent epidemics of plague from spreading to coastal cities from ships that had returned to the port of Venice.

The coronavirus epidemic was confirmed before it reached American soil, unlike the 2009 H1N1 flu, known as swine flu – a disease that has infected more than 60 million people and killed more than 12,000 in the United States, but did not result in a mandatory quarantine order. Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Vaccination and Respiratory Disease, said that while quarantine is unprecedented, officials hope it will contain the virus, as it is believed to travel directly from China. .

The policy could also have something to do with the decision, said Jennifer Nuzzo, a senior researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

“I believe that politics played a role in our decision to implement these quarantines and displacements [restrictions]. That’s not what health officials were talking about a few days earlier, “she said, adding that politicians calling on the government to redouble its efforts are an” instinctive “reaction whenever a new virus emerges.

The State Department said more than 800 people had been evacuated from Wuhan. The majority remained in quarantine at facilities in California operated by the Department of Defense.