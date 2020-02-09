Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: China's death toll rises to 811, exceeding the lifetime SARS number

Advertisement

Yokohama: Medical workers in protective suits lead a passenger who has been tested positive for a new corona virus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama Harbor in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (AP)

On Saturday, Hubei reported 2,147 newly confirmed cases of the new coronavirus infection, the commission said. The number is 694 fewer compared to the new confirmed cases reported the previous day, it said.

The capital of Hubei, Wuhan, reported 1,379 new infections and 63 new deaths, and the cities of Xiaogan and Huanggang reported 123 and 100 new confirmed cases, respectively, according to the province’s health commission.

Hubei alone reported 27,100 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection with 780 deaths and 5,247 cases in severe or critical condition. In addition, 1,439 patients were discharged from the hospital after recovery, it said.

Across China, 6,188 patients were still in severe condition and 28,942 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

