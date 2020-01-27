Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: center to take steps for possible evacuation of Indians from Wuhan

Advertisement

FILE – In this Thursday 23 January 2020 file photo, passengers are wearing protective face masks in the departure hall of the high-speed train station in Hong Kong. Fear of the effects of a new virus in China is spreading faster across financial markets around the world than the disease itself. (AP)

The epidemic revived the memories of the SARS outbreak that originated in China and killed nearly 800 as it spread throughout the world in 2002 and 2003. The spread has come during China’s busiest travel period of the year, when millions cross the country or move abroad. Lunar New Year’s Eve.

A report from the US embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport US citizens on a Tuesday flight from Wuhan that will go directly to San Francisco. It said that in case there are not enough seats, priority will be given to people “at greater risk of coronavirus.”

The French consulate also considered the evacuation of its nationals from the city. It said it is working on arranging a bus service to help French citizens leave Wuhan.

The French car manufacturer PSA Group said it will evacuate its workers from Wuhan, place them in quarantine and then bring them to France.

Japan also made preparations to fly its subjects from Wuhan.

