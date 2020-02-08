Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: As the number rises to 722, the epidemic is likely to be more deadly than SARS

Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: People wearing masks run in a subway station in Hong Kong. (AP)

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar tweeted on Friday evening that they were following developments closely. “Many Indian crew members and some Indian passengers are on board the #DiamondPrincess cruise ship, which was quarantined off Japan because of #Corona virus. According to the latest information from our message, no one has carried out a positive test, ”he said.

The 30-year-old crew member addressed the prime minister directly and said: “Modiji sent Air India to a city in China to evacuate the Indians. This is Indian culture … Please Modiji, there is something you can do. The Wing Commander (Abhinandan Varthaman) has returned from Pakistan because of you. Modiji is my idol. “

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said China is doing a good job fighting the deadly corona virus, adding that the US will help them out. “China is working very hard. I had a very good conversation with President Xi last night and we were mainly talking about the corona virus. I think they are doing a very professional job,” said Trump.

