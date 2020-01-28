Coronavirus outbreak in China: New Delhi warns, looks at “travel options” for Indians in the virus zone

Advertisement

Written by Abantika Ghosh

, Anuradha Mascarenhas

| New Delhi, Pune

Updated: January 27, 2020 7:54:09 AM

People wearing protective masks are walking outside of Forbidden City that is closed to visitors, according to a message in the main entrance for security issues after the outbreak of a new corona virus, in Beijing, China. (ANP)

India said on Sunday that it “explores all options, including consultations with the Chinese authorities, to provide assistance” to Indians, mainly students, stranded in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of corona virus in Hubei province in central China.

The reference to “all options” is seen as a reference to investigate the possibility of an evacuation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar, tweeted that the Indian Embassy in Beijing was “in close contact” with Indian citizens “to provide assistance, including about possible travel options from Hubei Province.”

The ministry said that from now on no Indian in China has been affected by the outbreak.

“Our embassy in Beijing constantly monitors the health and well-being of Indians in China,” tweeted Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

In a series of tweets, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the minister “closely monitored the situation” and that the Indian embassy “had close contact with Indian citizens, including university students, in Wuhan and elsewhere in Hubei province in China” .

“Our @EOIBeijing is in close contact with Indian citizens, including students, to provide assistance, including about possible travel options from Hubei Province … We also work closely with the Chinese authorities. From now on we understand that no Indian citizen has been affected by the outbreak and that food and water resources are available to them … Our embassy and consulate general in China will continue to work with the Chinese authorities to try to help Indian citizens these difficult circumstances, “he tweeted.

The Indian Embassy in Beijing also released a series of tweets and said it “remained in close contact with our subjects in the city of Wuhan and elsewhere in Hubei, especially the student community”.

“Given the large number of calls received in the two hotline numbers set up by @EOIBeijing in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus infection, @EOIBeijing has decided to open a third hotline number +8618610952903,” it said. The other two hotline numbers are +8618612083629 and +8618612083617.

“In the past two days, our hotlines have handled nearly 600 calls to respond to concerns about this difficult situation. GoI and @EOIBeijing are also investigating all options, including through consultations with the Chinese authorities, to help our affected citizens, “it said.

According to a PTI report, around 700 Indian students were enrolled at various universities in the city of Wuhan and the surrounding areas. Although most of these students, mainly medical students, reportedly left a few weeks ago because of the Chinese New Year holidays, 250-300 are said to have been stranded in the city.

In a rare movement, the Indian Embassy in Beijing has also canceled the Republican Day ceremony on Sunday.

Wuhan, along with 12 other cities, has been completely closed since January 23 to prevent the virus from spreading.

China is said to have allowed the US to evacuate its diplomats and civilians from Wuhan. About 1,000 US citizens are believed to be in Wuhan, a report said in the state-run China Daily. Global Times reported that France and South Korea are also planning to keep their citizens stranded in Wuhan.

Meanwhile, India continues to screen passengers from China and Hong Kong at the airports of Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin – so far more than 29,000 of 137 flights have been screened. A 24 × 7 NCDC (National Center for Disease Control) call center (+ 91-11-23978046) has also been made operational.

India has also stepped up vigilance in districts bordering on Nepal after a confirmed case was reported there.

The National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune has conducted tests on eight of the 13 samples received so far. Dr. Priya Abraham, director of the NIV, said that all eight samples were tested negative for coronavirus. “We still have five samples today and tests will be completed soon,” Dr. Abraham on The Indian Express.

Of the 13 monsters, three were from Mumbai, six from Kerala, two from Bengaluru and one each from Hyderabad and Warangal.

“We have to be vigilant and careful … Even if we get a sample that tests positive, it will go through a series of tests in another laboratory on our NIV campus,” Dr. said. Abraham, adding, “Anyone with a cold and cough cannot be tested. There is no reason to panic.”

Meanwhile, a PTI report quoted Gao Fu, director general of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, that home quarantine is sufficient for Indian students returning from Wuhan if they have shown no symptoms, but they should be kept in isolation in a hospital such as they showed signs of coronavirus.

– With PTI, Beijing

