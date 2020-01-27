Coronavirus outbreak in China: 80 deaths, more than 2,700 infected as a virus spread

Advertisement

Published: January 27, 2020 7:45:08 AM

Tens of millions of Chinese who visited their hometown or tourist spots would return home this week to the world's largest human movement, increasing the risk of the virus spreading in full trains and planes.

China expanded his lunar new year holiday three more days to discourage people from traveling because it is trying to control the spread of a viral disease that has caused 80 deaths, the government said Monday.

There were 2,744 confirmed cases by midnight Sunday, the National Health Commission announced.

Tens of millions of Chinese who visited their hometown or tourist spots would return home this week to the world’s largest human movement, increasing the risk of the virus spreading in full trains and planes.

The official end of the holiday will be postponed to Sunday of Friday to “effectively reduce mass gatherings” and “block the spread of the epidemic,” a cabinet statement said.

Schools will postpone reopening after the holiday until further notice, the statement said.

Some 769 new cases were confirmed Sunday and more than 30,000 people who had contact with possible cases were under medical observation, the Health Commission reported.

The government also reported five cases in Hong Kong and two in Macao. Spread are found in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the US, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Canada, and Australia. The US has confirmed cases in the state of Washington, Chicago, Southern California, and Arizona.

President Xi Jinping has described the outbreak as a serious situation and said the government made more efforts to limit travel and public gatherings, while rushing medical staff and supplies to the city in the center of the crisis, Wuhan, who remains locked without flights, trains or buses in or out.

Although the warning that the virus spread capacity seemed to be getting stronger, Chinese Health Minister Ma Xiaowei said that travel restrictions and other strict measures should deliver results “at the lowest cost and the fastest speed.”

The American consulate in Wuhan plans to evacuate its staff and some other Americans aboard a charter flight. France and Japan weighed similar decisions.

The epidemic has revived the memories of the SARS outbreak that originated in China and killed nearly 800 as it spread throughout the world in 2002 and 2003. The spread has come during China’s busiest travel period of the year, when millions traverse the country or move abroad for the Lunar New Year holiday.

A report from the US embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport US citizens on a Tuesday flight from Wuhan that will go directly to San Francisco. It said that in case there are not enough seats, priority will be given to people “at greater risk of coronavirus.”

The French consulate also considered an evacuation of its nationals from the city. It said it is working on arranging a bus service to help French citizens leave Wuhan.

The French car manufacturer PSA Group said it will evacuate its workers from Wuhan, place them in quarantine and then bring them to France.

Japan also made preparations to fly its subjects from Wuhan.

Chinese travel agents have been told to stop all group travel, and concern is growing about the potential impact of millions of people traveling back to the cities after the Christmas break on Thursday.

The National Health Commission of China said that anyone traveling from Wuhan should now register with public health centers and keep themselves in quarantine for 14 days – the maximum incubation time for the virus.

At the heart of the outbreak, where 11 million residents have already been detained, Wuhan prohibited most vehicle use, including private cars, in urban areas.

China closed trains, planes and other connections with the city on January 22 and has steadily expanded the lockdown to 16 surrounding cities with a combined population of more than 50 million.

Wuhan is building two makeshift hospitals with around 1,000 beds each to treat patients. The city said the first is expected to be completed on February 3.

Medical workers in Wuhan are among the infected and local media reported that a doctor died on Saturday morning. The 62-year-old doctor was admitted to hospital on January 18 and died a week later.

Xinhua also said that medical supplies are being rushed to the city, including 14,000 protective suits, 110,000 pairs of gloves and masks and glasses.

The National Health Commission said it is calling in medical teams to help combat the outbreak and that the Chinese army has sent 450 medical personnel, some with experience in previous outbreaks, including SARS and Ebola, Xinhua reported.

FILE – In this January 24, 2020 file photo, an employee is working to prevent a new corona virus at Suseo Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon, File)

The new virus is part of the coronavirus family, including the common cold but also more serious diseases such as SARS and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome. The new virus causes colds and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.

The disease first appeared last month and it is thought that the virus has spread to people from wild animals sold at a food market in Wuhan.

Chinese authorities announced a temporary ban on wildlife trade on Sunday and called on the public to refrain from eating wild animal meat.

