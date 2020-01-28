Advertisement

Travelers at the O’Hare International Airport International Terminal in Chicago on Friday, January 24, 2020. (Taylor Glascock / The New York Times)

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus an ’emergency in China’ on Thursday, but in short stopped it as a global health emergency. It asked all countries to be prepared for inclusion, including active surveillance, early detection, isolation and case management, contact tracing and prevention of further spread of 2019-nCoV infection, and to share complete data with the WHO.

The newly identified coronavirus has caused an alarm because there are still many strangers around, such as how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. It can cause pneumonia, which in some cases has been fatal. Symptoms include fever, breathing difficulties, and coughing. There is currently no cure for the virus that has pneumonia-like symptoms and is contagious in humans.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, no positive cases have been found in India so far. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said Sunday that the Indian Embassy in Beijing is constantly monitoring the health and well-being of Indians in China. Minister of Public Health Harsh Vardhan assessed preparedness for the prevention of new corona virus on Saturday after at least seven Indians were observed in Kerala. He also insisted that multidisciplinary central teams be formed and sent to states where thermal screening is conducted at seven designated airports in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi.

On Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a politburo meeting on measures to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic. He said that people from different ethnic groups and sectors should work together to support efforts to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. “As long as we have steadfast trust, cooperation, scientific prevention and remedies and precise policies, we will certainly be able to win the battle,” said President Xi according to an official Xinhua news agency during a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee elite. .

.

Advertisement