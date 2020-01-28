Coronavirus outbreak causes panic all over the world; toll hits 106

Advertisement

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi

Published: January 28, 2020 1:11:07 pm

Medical workers in protective clothing talk to a woman suspected of being ill with a corona virus at a health center in Wuhan in the Chinese province of Hubei (AP)

With isolated cases of the dangerous new corona virus emerging in a number of countries, health officials around the world are alert. The virus has so far killed 106 people in China and infected more than 4,520 worldwide, most in China.

The outbreak caused an alarm because it is too early to know how dangerous it is and there is no vaccine to fight it from now on. Wuhan, the Chinese city where the corona virus is thought to have originated, has been closed.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the most common virus strain symptoms are respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties. Infections have been confirmed in more than 14 countries, including the United States, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore, Macau, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, France, Vietnam, Canada, Germany, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. Isolated cases are supervised in India.

The crisis has emerged as an unexpected challenge for President Xi Jinping. Chinese officials say the incubation time can vary from one to 14 days, and it is contagious at that time. 100 deaths have been reported in the Chinese province of Hubei alone. Although no death has been reported outside of China, countries around the world have stepped up safety

This is how countries deal with the coronavirus outbreak

United States: On January 23, the Foreign Ministry ordered the departure of all non-urgent US employees and their family members. The US government has limited options to provide US emergency services in Hubei province. The US has confirmed five cases: two in California, one in Arizona, one in Washington and one in Illinois.

Thailand: Of these, 14 cases were reported. Five of the new cases reported today, aged 6 to 70, were from Hubei province and are part of the same family, Tanarak Plipat, Deputy Director General of the Department of Disease Control, told reporters.

A girl with a mask is in a suitcase waiting to check in for a flight to Shanghai at Vaclav Havel International Airport in Prague, Czech Republic (AP)

Japan: Three cases of coronavirus have been reported from Japan. The Japanese government is sending a chartered flight to Wuhan, the epicenter of a virus outbreak in China, on Tuesday evening to evacuate its nationals who want to return home. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters that the flight can carry around 200 passengers, but added that about 650 Japanese citizens hope to return to Japan. Those with symptoms such as fever are sent to the hospital when landing at Haneda airport in Tokyo, while people without signs of virus can go home and then go to work or school, but are advised to avoid crowds and their temperatures twice to be taken per day.

Australia: Five cases have been reported from Australia. While a patient is from Melbourne, four are from Sydney.

Taiwan: Taiwan has reported five cases of the infection. Taiwan has also restrained Chinese visitors to the island in the midst of the corona virus outbreak and said it will ensure that people do not break a temporary ban on the export of face masks. Taiwan has stepped up airport inspections and requested arrivals to complete health declaration forms, and has established a task force to ensure that the island can properly treat the virus.

Singapore: Singapore has seen five coronavirus cases.

Students wear masks to prevent coronavirus contact before their morning class at a high school in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (AP)

Hong Kong: Hospital staff in Hong Kong are trying to prepare for an outbreak of coronavirus cases – with memories of the SARS epidemic of early 2000 still fresh. Eight cases have been reported.

South Korea: South Korea, which has registered cases so far, plans to send charter flights this week to evacuate its residents from Wuhan. The country also said it was “making every effort” to control the outbreak and promised to stabilize financial markets if volatility worsened.

Malaysia: Four coronavirus cases have been reported from Malaysia.

France: France is also working to evacuate its inhabitants from Wuhan. Three people are isolated – all Chinese citizens who have recently returned from traveling there

Vietnam: Vietnam has also reported two cases.

Employees move containers for bio-waste along the entrance to the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, where some people infected with a new virus are treated, in Wuhan, China. (AP Photo / Dake Kang)

Canada: Canada, which has two confirmed cases of the virus and is investigating 19 possible cases, warned its citizens to avoid traveling to Hubei.

Germany: Germany confirmed its first case of the virus this morning. Officials said the man is being medically followed and isolated. People who were in close contact with the man are informed about possible symptoms and hygiene measures. It will evacuate 90 civilians living in the Chinese Wuhan region

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka suspended its policy of granting visas to Chinese travelers on arrival after the authorities discovered the country’s first coronavirus infection. About 65 Sri Lankan students in China returned on Monday. Another flight to evacuate students must depart on Tuesday. A total of 204 students were evacuated in the last three days.

Nepal: One case has been confirmed in Nepal

Cambodia: Cambodia confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country. Cambodia, with a large population of Chinese investors and employees, is very alert

In this photo, delivered by South Korea Presidential Blue House through Yonhap News Agency, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, arrives with a mask on to inspect the National Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea (AP)

The Spanish government is working with China and the European Union to repatriate Spanish nationals from the Wuhan area. Britain is in talks with international partners to find solutions to help British and other foreigners leave Wuhan

Russia has spoken with China about the evacuation of its nationals from Wuhan and Hubei province. Authorities in Myanmar said they had canceled a planned evacuation of 60 students from Mandalay who were studying in Wuhan. Kyaw Yin Myint, a spokesperson for the Mandalay municipal government, told Reuters that a “final decision” had been made to send them back after 14 days, after the virus’s incubation period was over

