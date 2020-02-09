Coronavirus: Modi writes to Xi, offers help

Advertisement

Written by Shubhajit Roy

| New Delhi |

Updated: February 10th 2020, 5:50:56 am

Coronavirus patients in a hospital in Wuhan, China. (Reuters)

Advertisement

AS THE coronavirus The death toll in China rose to 811 on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered “support” to Chinese President Xi Jinping “to face the challenge”.

This is her first communication on the subject since Outbreak last month, In a letter to Xi, Modi expressed his solidarity with the “Chinese President and the Chinese people” and expressed his condolences that the outbreak claimed lives.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZ5zp9j6X6g (/ embed)

According to sources, Modi offered India help to meet the challenge and thanked the Chinese government for facilitating the evacuation of Indian citizens from Hubei province.

In April 2018, the two heads of government met in Wuhan for the first informal summit.

According to the latest data released by the Chinese authorities, 89 deaths were reported on Saturday – the highest one-day death toll – for a total of 811, and 2,656 new cases were confirmed. The number of confirmed infections has now reached 37,198.

China’s National Health Commission said in its daily report that the death toll in the 2002/03 SARS epidemic, which started in southern China and killed over 700 people in mainland, Hong Kong and elsewhere, has exceeded the death toll.

Explained

To grab

Almost four months after Modi and Xi agreed at their meeting in Mahabalipuram to improve strategic communication on all issues of mutual interest, India is relying on the “Chennai Connection” to reach Beijing. The help offer is part of India’s diplomatic toolkit, as it has solid experience in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

Modi’s support offer came three days after the State Department spokesman said the Indian government was ready to help China on request.

India, which is known for its pharmaceutical and medical expertise, is said to be “well positioned” to help China at this critical hour. Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla sent the offer at a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday.

“I am happy to meet the Indian Foreign Minister @harshvshringla. Discussed promoting China-India relations, particularly bilateral coordination and cooperation in the fight against the #Coronavirus, ”the Chinese envoy tweeted after meeting Shringla.

Earlier this month, India evacuated 647 Indians and seven Maldivians from Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan, on two special Air India flights. The government had also asked all Indian citizens to stop traveling to China.

In a clear crackdown on Chinese nationals traveling to India, India has canceled all existing Chinese and foreign visas that have visited the country in the past two weeks. On February 2, India temporarily suspended electronic visa requirements for Chinese travelers and foreigners residing in China.

When New Delhi evacuated Indian citizens, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had spoken to the Chinese Council of State and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong quoted Wang when he told Jaishankar during the phone call that “everyone should play a constructive role. We do not believe that it is helpful for a particular country to stir up the situation or even cause panic. “

Sun quoted Jaishankar as saying, “It is important to assess the outbreak objectively and rationally, and not to take any action that could complicate the situation.”

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

For the latest India news, download the Indian Express app.

, (TagsToTranslate) Coronavirus (T) Coronavirus in China (T) Coronavirus India (T) Coronavirus India to help China (T) PM Modi Xi Jinping (T) Modi Xi (T) India News (T) Indian Express