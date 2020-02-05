Coronavirus memes fill social media, worrying young people

Advertisement

The news of a new coronavirus that is spreading around the world has become unavoidable, including announcements of flight cancellations to China, massive quarantines and updates on the number of deaths from the disease and the search for His origin.

Federal officials say the risk of catching the virus in the United States remains low, but fear has grown rapidly, however, especially among young Americans.

It is probably the first time that a young generation has heard of a global pandemic – as was discussed with the SARS and H1N1 flu epidemics in the 2000s – and is therefore particularly sensitive to it, experts say.

But more importantly, experts say that the constant exposure to information on the coronavirus on social media platforms and elsewhere on the Internet is probably the cause of anxiety due to the volume of information shared, some of which is not not even true.

Frequent updates and references to coronavirus on news sites as well as on Twitter and Instagram can make the virus more threatening than it is, especially in an online ecosystem that tends to favor predictions. apocalyptic versus those that are more measured.

Even the proliferation of coronavirus memes and jokes can serve as an additional reminder of what appears to be a hidden threat, said UC Riverside epidemiologist Brandon Brown.

“We spend a lot of time learning on the screen, and if we keep seeing” coronavirus, coronavirus, coronavirus “, every time we’re going to pay attention to that,” said Brown. “There seems to be a lot of hysteria right now.”

The current epidemic represents a challenge for public health officials who are trying to communicate between generations. Trusted agencies with a high level of expertise such as the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States are not the places young people generally turn to for information.

In southern California, high school and university students have launched campaigns to cancel classes until the epidemic ends. False reports of infected students circulated on campus, while panic caused not only the widespread use of masks, but also xenophobia and anti-Chinese sentiment among students.

A petition to cancel classes in the Unified School District of the Alhambra had collected more than 14,000 signatures on Wednesday. Even though some children were just trying to leave school, many have been going to school masked for several days, said district spokesperson Toby Gilbert.

School staff emphasized that there was no reason to panic. Later this week, nurses will be making presentations in each classroom to discuss how to prevent infections and dispel fears about the virus.

“The coronavirus is hijacking our educational programs,” said Gilbert. “It is very difficult to compete with the end of the dramatic world,” we are all going to die, we have to cancel school, we have to bury ourselves underground “. We have trouble keeping people calm.”

Last week, Los Angeles County officials began answering questions from county school districts about students wearing masks and taking other precautions against coronaviruses, said Susan Chaides, community health project director and safe schools at the LA County Office of Education.

Although the new strain of coronavirus has infected more than 27,000 people worldwide and killed at least 560 people, there have been fewer than a dozen cases in the United States. In California, only six cases have been confirmed, all of whom have recently traveled to China or been in close contact with someone who did.

The only case in L.A County was a traveler returning from China. Officials do not recommend anyone to wear masks to protect themselves from the virus, but some Los Angeles students still are, Chaides said.

“The fear is very strong,” said Chaides.

How do people get corona virus, just install antivirus software

– Vlout Vs The Wrld 🌎 (@vloutbans) January 31, 2020

Mckayla Fontanez, 20, bought a hand sanitizer and started wearing face masks in crowded places after discovering the coronavirus. In the Los Angeles metro, she is now careful about what she touches, like the handrail on the escalator and the pole on the wagon, she said.

Still, she still doesn’t feel completely safe from infection, she said. It has followed a wave of online updates as cases of coronavirus increase and appear in new countries.

“I’m still a little confused even though I have my own precautions,” said Fontanez, who lives in North Hollywood.

Young people are particularly sensitive to anxiety because of the number of channels through which they receive information about the coronavirus, by sorting TikTok and Instagram videos, updates from friends and family, and headlines, a said Diane Francis, associate professor of health. communication at the University of Kentucky.

“It’s the sheer amount of information received at any given time and the complexity of the information as well,” she said. “It is difficult for them to decipher what is real and what is false, and because of this, it causes anxiety, fears and worries.”

The Internet tends to favor exaggerations or the worst-case scenarios. Coronavirus jokes, intended to shed light on the epidemic, often have a dark undertone. The biography for the Instagram account @coronavirusplague, which only shares memes about the virus, reads: “I’m just trying to make you laugh before I die.”

Smartphones have given teens more information than ever and informed them of the latest disease outbreak, which was probably not true a decade ago, said Francis. But scrolling through the headlines or tweets doesn’t provide the context, she said: the risk of Americans catching the coronavirus remains low.

“Many more people will know the name” coronavirus “, mainly due to the spread of the name through hashtags, tweets, memes,” said Francis. “But what is it exactly? How is it spread? … Young people in particular are less likely to have this information than just to know the name.”

Alena Garcia, 21, looked at her black mask on her phone while waiting for a train at a downtown Los Angeles subway station on a recent weekday. She first read about the coronavirus online last week, she said.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” said Garcia, who lives in Sylmar.

People’s imagination tends to fill uncertainty with the worst-case scenarios, creating a challenge for scientists and public health officials trying to communicate about an emerging epidemic, experts say.

“The public wants to have this nice story, they want to understand everything in a story, they want it to be well wrapped – and unfortunately, this is not the reality in which we live,” said Sarah Mojarad, teacher by training medical at USC.

The ability for anyone to share things on the Internet has removed the guards who used to verify information before it was widely disseminated, allowing others without expertise to fill these gaps with conspiracy theories or d ‘other false information,’ she said.

Francis, from the University of Kentucky, said the coronavirus epidemic could provide a learning opportunity for public health officials trying to bridge a cultural gap with young people.

She said authorities could try to share a meme showing that the new coronavirus is less dangerous than the flu in the United States. While it is possible, she said, that this is drowned out by the high volume of posts exaggerating the danger of coronaviruses.

“We know how (young people) access information, but we are still trying to understand what works in terms of communicating with them in terms of the risks of certain health problems,” she said.

Ellie Mitchell, 22, learned the new coronavirus for the first time after seeing it referenced in a meme. She quickly realized that the flu was much more dangerous in the United States, she said.

A pharmacy technician in San Francisco, Mitchell is already washing his hands between interacting with almost all of the customers who enter the pharmacy where she works.

In the past few weeks, she started disinfecting her phone and wallet with rubbing alcohol when she came home from work. But it’s not necessarily because of the coronavirus, she said – the epidemic just made her think about how to prevent infections in general.

“These items carry germs – I’d rather take two seconds to do it than be sick for two weeks,” she said.