Coronavirus kills more victims in China, including first US citizen - Whittier Daily News

BEIJING – The rate of increase in new cases of the virus in China rose again after a brief pause as the death toll in mainland and in countries around the world rose to 722, and stricter measures were taken to curb its spread.

An American citizen died of the virus in Wuhan, the city in the center of the outbreak, which was apparently the first American death. A Japanese citizen treated in Wuhan, who was a suspected case, also died.

This Thursday, February 6, 2020, a nurse is feeding a patient in the isolation ward with water for 2019 nCoV patients in a hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. The number of confirmed cases of the new virus increased again in China on Saturday, February 8, 2020, when the ruling Communist Party was exposed to anger and public accusations after the death of a police-threatened doctor after trying the virus sound out alarm about the disease over a month ago. (Chinatopix via AP)

This Friday, February 7, 2020, workers are packing surgical masks in a photo in a factory in Suining City, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. The number of confirmed cases of the new virus rose again in China on Saturday when the ruling Communist Party was exposed to anger and public accusations over the death of a doctor who was threatened by the police after trying to raise the alarm trigger the disease a month ago. (Chinatopix via AP)

This photo from February 3, 2020, published by the Beijing Thanksgiving Public Welfare Foundation, shows Dr. Li Wenliang at the Wuhan Central Hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. After an online riot about Dr.’s treatment Li through the government, the Communist Party posted a conciliatory letter saying that it was sending a team to “fully investigate relevant issues raised by the public”. (Beijing Thanksgiving Public Welfare Foundation via AP)

This Thursday, February 6, 2020, medical workers will transfer a man to the isolation ward for 2019 nCoV patients to a hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. The number of confirmed cases of the new virus increased again in China on Saturday, February 8, 2020, when the ruling Communist Party was exposed to anger and public accusations over the death of a police-threatened doctor after trying to voice the alarm about the disease over a month ago. (Chinatopix via AP)

On Friday, February 7, 2020, people in Hong Kong queued up to buy face masks. Japan reported 41 new cases of a virus on a quarantined cruise ship and rejected another luxury liner on Friday, while mainland China death toll rose to 636, including a doctor who got into trouble with the communist country’s authorities because he had warned early of the threat of the disease. (AP Photo / Kin Cheung)



On Friday, February 7, 2020, people in Hong Kong queued up to buy face masks. Japan reported 41 new cases of a virus on a quarantined cruise ship and rejected another luxury liner on Friday, while mainland China death toll rose to 636, including a doctor who got into trouble with the communist country’s authorities because he had warned early of the threat of the disease. (AP Photo / Kin Cheung)

People with masks whistle during a vigil for the Chinese doctor Li Wenliang in Hong Kong on February 7, 2020 to represent whistleblowers. The death of a young doctor who was reprimanded for warning of China’s new virus sparked an outburst of praise for him on Friday and anger that the communist authorities put politics above public security. (AP Photo / Kin Cheung)

People wearing masks are walking in a subway station in Hong Kong, Friday, February 7, 2020. Hong Kong confirmed on Friday 25 cases of a new virus originating from the Chinese province of Hubei. According to the latest figures, 233 new cases of the novel corona virus have been confirmed worldwide, Hong Kong chief secretary for approvals announced a press conference. (AP Photo / Kin Cheung)

People will visit a vigil for Chinese doctor Li Wenliang in Hong Kong on Friday, February 7, 2020. The death of a young doctor, who was reprimanded for warning of China’s new virus, sparked a pouring Friday of praise for him and angered the communist authorities about public safety policies. (AP Photo / Kin Cheung)

Customers wearing masks are buying handkerchiefs in a supermarket in Hong Kong, Saturday, February 8, 2020. In Hong Kong, widespread panic buying of important items such as toilet paper and rice has triggered a virus outbreak in mainland China. (AP Photo / Kin Cheung)



Customers wearing masks buy handkerchiefs in front of the empty shelf in a supermarket in Hong Kong on Saturday, February 8, 2020. In Hong Kong, buying essential items like toilet paper and rice is panicking as a result of the virus outbreak in mainland China. (AP Photo / Kin Cheung)

This Friday, February 7, 2020, flowers near a photo of Dr. Li Wenliang was placed in a hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. The number of confirmed cases of the new virus rose again in China on Saturday when the ruling Communist Party was exposed to anger and public accusations over the death of the police-threatened doctor after trying to raise the alarm about an illness Month. (Chinatopix via AP)

This Thursday, February 6, 2020, a nurse at a hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, is examining a patient in the isolation ward for 2019 nCoV patients. The number of confirmed cases of the new virus increased again in China on Saturday, February 8, 2020, when the ruling Communist Party was exposed to anger and public accusations over the death of a police-threatened doctor after trying to voice the alarm about the disease over a month ago. (Chinatopix via AP)

This Thursday, February 6, 2020, a nurse in the isolation ward is taking notes for 2019 nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. The number of confirmed cases of the new virus increased again in China on Saturday, February 8, 2020, when the ruling Communist Party was exposed to anger and public accusations over the death of a police-threatened doctor after trying to voice the alarm about the disease over a month ago. (Chinatopix via AP)

This Thursday, February 6, 2020, photo medical workers transfer a patient to the isolation ward for 2019 nCoV patients to a hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. The number of confirmed cases of the new virus increased again in China on Saturday, February 8, 2020, when the ruling Communist Party was exposed to anger and public accusations over the death of a police-threatened doctor after trying to voice the alarm about the disease over a month ago. (Chinatopix via AP)



A passenger waves from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which anchored off Yokosuka near Tokyo on Saturday February 8, 2020. Three more cases were diagnosed on Saturday among 3,700 passengers and crew on the quarantine ship. Those on board remain under 14-day quarantine. (Koki Sengoku / Kyodo News via AP)

The cruise ship Diamond Princess leaves the port of Yokohama to anchor in front of Yokohama near Tokyo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Three more cases were diagnosed on Saturday among 3,700 passengers and crew on the quarantine ship. Those on board remain under 14-day quarantine. (Koki Sengoku / Kyodo News via AP)

This Thursday, February 6, 2020, workers in protective suits are driving a truck carrying medical supplies to the Huoshenshan Provisional Hospital, built for patients diagnosed with 2019-nCoV in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. The number of confirmed cases of the new virus rose again in China on Saturday, when the ruling Communist Party was exposed to anger and accusations about the death of a doctor who was threatened by the police after trying to get sick Sound the alarm last month. (Chinatopix via AP)

Almost all new deaths occurred in and around Wuhan in central Hubei province. Another 3,399 cases were reported, bringing the total to 34,546, although some of them have recovered. Outside of mainland China, more than 320 cases have been confirmed, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Three other cruise ship passengers were diagnosed with the virus in Japan. A total of 64 passengers were on board the ship.

The ruling Chinese Communist Party remains exposed to the anger and accusations that have threatened the death of a doctor threatened by the police after trying to raise the alarm over a month ago.

A look at the latest developments:

AMERICAN, JAPANESE SUCCUMB IN WUHAN, QUARANTED CRUISE SHIPS

The US embassy in Beijing said a 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with the virus died in Wuhan on Wednesday. The patient was apparently the first American death. The message did not identify the person.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said a Japanese man in his 60s who was treated in Wuhan had also died. The patient was said to have been suspected of having the coronavirus, but was not confirmed.

Cruise ship passengers faced more suffering when Japan reported three other cases for a total of 64 cases on a quarantined ship and dismissed another. The three are among 3,700 passengers and crew on the quarantined Diamond Princess. You must stay on board for 14 days.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said foreign passengers on another ship, Holland America Westerdam, are not allowed to enter Japan. He said there were suspected virus patients on board. The ship, with more than 2,000 residents, was near Okinawa and was looking for another port, said the official Mie Matsubara of Overseas Travel Agency.

“We’re getting desperate,” she said. “We hope that we can go somewhere so that the passengers can land.”

Hong Kong began enforcing a 14-day quarantine for arrivals from mainland China on Saturday.

Hong Kong has refused to fully seal its border, but hopes the quarantine will keep travelers from the mainland.

PRESS TO SECURE FOOD SUPPLIES IN QUARANTINE ZONES

Chinese leaders are trying to maintain food flow in crowded cities despite the fight against disease and to alleviate fears of possible bottlenecks and price peaks due to panic buying after most of the access to Wuhan and nearby cities has been cut off.

Wushang Mart employees wore masks and protective suits. Customers washed their hands with disinfectant and were checked for the telltale fever of the virus, said the manager, who would only call their last name Lu.

“It is normal for people to worry about care, but we declare that there will be enough,” Lu said over the phone.

Shortly after Beijing imposed travel restrictions, grocery stores ran short and extended New Year holidays to keep factories, offices and other stores closed and to keep the public at home to prevent the virus from spreading.

This also kept trucks off the road and disrupted the supply of food to the markets, the supply of food to farmers and the supply of poultry to slaughterhouses. As the closure of Wuhan expanded to cities with a total population of 60 million, the villagers put up their own roadblocks to keep outsiders and possible infections away.

A cabinet official admitted that the vegetable stocks were uneven and some “daily necessities” were sold out.

In some cities that are almost completely quarantined, shopping is a challenge.

In Hangzhou, an industrial metropolis with 10 million inhabitants southwest of Shanghai, and in Huanggang, a city with 1 million inhabitants near Wuhan, only one household member is allowed to search for food every day.

Simmer’s anger over doctor’s death threatened by police

Public anger over the treatment by the authorities of a young doctor who the police had alleged had issued a warning about the virus before he became infected and died this week.

In death, 34-year-old Li Wenliang became the face of anger over the Communist Party’s control over information and complaints that officials lie or hide disease outbreaks, chemical spills, dangerous consumer goods, or financial fraud.

The 34-year-old ophthalmologist died overnight at Wuhan Central Hospital, where he worked treating patients in the early days of the outbreak and was probably infected with the virus.

The police reprimanded eight doctors, including Li, in December for warning friends on social media about the emerging threat. China’s Supreme Court later criticized the police, but the ruling Communist Party tightened its control over information about the outbreak.

Chinese Weibo microblogging service users have left hundreds of thousands of messages mourning for Li and criticizing the authorities for treating him and other whistleblowers.

After the criticism, the government announced that a team from Beijing would be sent to Wuhan to “investigate issues reported by the masses with the participation of Dr. Li Wenliang.”

AFRICAN COUNTRIES WITH CLOSE CHINA TIES THAT ARE NOT PREPARED

The virus has yet to be confirmed in Africa, but global health officials are increasingly concerned about the threat to the continent, which is currently estimated to be home to 1 million Chinese, with some health workers warning not to cope with an outbreak.

Countries strive to take precautionary measures as hundreds of travelers arrive from China every day. Security measures include tighter surveillance of ports of entry, improved quarantine and testing across Africa, home to 1.2 billion people, and some of the world’s weakest disease detection and treatment systems.

However, efforts have been hampered by a critical lack of test kits and numerous diseases that have symptoms similar to the flu-like virus.

“The problem is that even if it’s mild, it can paralyze the entire community,” said Dr. Michel Yao, Head of Operations in Africa at the World Health Organization.

Associated press authors Yuri Kageyama from Tokyo, Eileen Ng from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, By Dake Kang from Beijing, Noel Sichalwe and Cara Anna from Johannesburg contributed to this report.