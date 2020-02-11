Coronavirus-infested cities in China remain the largest ghost towns in the world

Advertisement

February 11, 2020

A family of three travels through an empty street in Beijing on February 10.

Shanghai was back to work in Beijing on Monday, but the megacities that govern the world’s second largest economy remained incredibly quiet as many signed up from home to avoid worsening the Corona virus outbreak.

Commuters who were traveling in deserted streets to reach empty offices because local government regulations extended the New Year break to 17 days expired. In Shanghai, like a week earlier in Beijing, many workers stayed at home to avoid contracting the disease.

The shopping centers around the Nanjing West Road shopping area in Shanghai were open, but there were few buyers and the normally busy Lujiazui financial district was almost empty. In some residential buildings, grocery and grocery orders stacked up at the front desk, as many of the city’s more than 20 million residents ordered supplies instead of venturing into a community that confirmed nearly 300 cases of the deadly new virus.

Some securities orders were also slowed down as only a few local people were concerned with them.

“Everything is fine except that you cannot place orders from home,” said He Qi, portfolio manager at Huatai-PineBridge Fund Management Co. “We have a few portfolio managers who work alternately from the office. It’s okay if You don’t want to make major adjustments to your portfolio in the short term, but if you do, it’s time to get PMs on duty in trouble. “

The situation in Beijing, where the holiday had ended a week earlier, remained largely unchanged. Sanlitun’s normally crowded shopping area was so empty on Monday morning that a father and son kicked a soccer ball around the Taikoo Li shopping mall. They wore masks like almost everyone else outside.

Chinese companies are participating in one of the greatest work-from-home experiments ever, as the country tries to keep its economy going as virus cases continue to grow. In the central Chinese province of Hubei, more than 1,000 people died from the strain that was first discovered in humans in December. Over 40,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide.

Hubei – an industrial power plant with an economy the size of Sweden – was closed for a third week, underlining the threat of the outbreak to national growth. The new corona virus may have infected at least 500,000 people in the provincial capital, Wuhan. This is based on preliminary mathematical calculations by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, which indicated that the outbreak could peak during the month.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has also appeared on the streets of Beijing and has visited the capital’s Chaoyang district to review anti-virus efforts. The Communist Party leader wore a mask and had his temperature checked.

As in many places in the country, representatives of local neighborhood committees in the capital went door-to-door, asking residents to report their temperatures daily by scanning QR codes that they sent to WeChat groups. Propaganda posters promise to mobilize the power of the “masses” to overcome the outbreak. In the evening the bars were mostly closed or empty.

On Sunday, the new 80 billion yuan ($ 11.5 billion) new Beijing Daxing International Airport was largely empty, and the baggage belts were ready to accept only an incoming overseas flight. The parking lot was empty, as was the toll station that led to its entrance.

Incoming passengers had their temperatures checked by groups of health inspectors wearing masks, goggles and hairnets. Travelers were instructed not to walk around without masks.

Nevertheless, some aspects of normal life continued in Beijing, which has confirmed nearly 340 coronavirus cases. Food and grocery deliveries were in progress.

Houhai, a lake and popular tourist destination in central Beijing, saw few of its regular visitors on Sunday. Some residents were out, doing pushups, taking afternoon walks, and swimming in unfrozen water.

The Shanghai city government announced on Monday that around 80% of local software and information service providers would resume business on Monday, despite 70% of their employees working from home. Over 80% of city manufacturers were ready to resume production, Shanghai official Zhang Ying said in a press conference, citing data from the survey.

The 63-year-old Hui Qu worked with only 1% of her colleagues at Shanghai Tobacco Group on Monday. It was normal for the few that showed up.

“I cycled to avoid public transport and the people on the street are about a third of the normal level,” said Hui. “Working on the first day is a bit tiring, but I’m not nervous at all.”

