According to a leading government advisor, the beginning recovery of the Indian economy is facing “unknown” risks from the outbreak of the corona virus.

“There are some green shoots, but I would be cautiously optimistic,” said Krishnamurthy Subramanian, the chief economic advisor, in New Delhi on Monday.

The virus epidemic will slow growth in China and the global economy, which will weigh on India’s prospects at a time when the government is forecasting a recovery. The third largest economy in Asia is expected to expand 6% to 6.5% in early April, up from an estimated 5% this year, Subramanian wrote in a report last month.

The virus “creates some uncertainty, especially in China,” Subramanian said on Monday, adding that it is difficult to quantify the impact of the epidemic.

Recent surveys of purchasing managers in manufacturing and services, as well as data on industrial production, showed some recovery in India after six consecutive quarters in which growth slowed. This optimism was tempered by a central bank survey, which showed worsening consumer sentiment.

“It is very likely that we have bottomed out,” Subramanian said. “I would wait for a trend to develop as these indicators can sometimes be volatile.”

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left interest rates unchanged in the face of high inflation last week, while introducing unconventional policy tools to lower borrowing costs.

The central bank also highlighted risks to tourist arrivals and global trade from the spread of the corona virus, which has killed more than 1,000 people worldwide.

The spread of the corona virus will cost the global economy more than $ 280 billion in the first three months of the year, putting an end to the 43-quarter global streak of growth, Capital Economics Ltd.

“I would monitor the coronavirus situation,” said Subramanian.

