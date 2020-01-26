Coronavirus in Orange County: How concerned should we be?

Advertisement

Los Angeles and Orange County health officials are addressing their first cases of a patient with the new strain of coronavirus. However, they emphasize that there is no evidence that the virus has spread beyond the two patients.

What do we know about Orange County patients?

Orange County recently visited the outbreak epicenter in Wuhan, China.

The patient is in good condition and isolated in a hospital.

They track anyone who has had close contact with the patient, but they also find that people with occasional contact – such as visiting the same grocery store or cinema – are “at minimal risk of infection”.

“The risk of local transmission is still low,” officials said. While officials were waiting for the laboratory to confirm the virus, the patient was instructed to reduce exposure to other people.

How about the L.A. case?

This patient was recently in Wuhan.

“The infected person presented for treatment when she noticed that she was not well and she is currently receiving medical treatment. There is no immediate threat to the general public, no special precautions are required, and people should not be excluded from activities that are based on their race, country of origin, or recent trip if they do not show symptoms of respiratory disease.

Are these the first cases in California?

Yes.

By Friday, according to the California Department of Health, 18 people between the ages of 3 and 58 had been tested for the virus. This included a traveler who arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on a flight from Mexico City and was taken to a hospital for evaluation early Thursday.

Dr. California’s Department of Health director Sonia Angell said in a video last week that the immediate health risk to the general public in California is low based on current information, but the ministry carefully monitors the virus, believing it to be a “serious public problem.” Health”.

What is the virus?

It is a new type of coronavirus that scientists have never seen.

Corona viruses circulate in a wide variety of animals, including humans. Some types can cause colds. Others have developed into serious diseases such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and respiratory syndrome in the Middle East (MERS).

The virus that was at the center of the outbreak in China occurred as pneumonia. Most of the people who were sick had a connection to a large seafood and live animal market in Wuhan, suggesting that the market has passed from animals to people, said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disorders in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The market was closed earlier this month due to disinfection.

Officials were increasingly concerned about the outbreak when cases in Thailand and Japan were found in people who recently visited Wuhan. Health agencies around the world are currently pursuing various strategies, including airport screening, to curb the spread of the virus.

Who How concerned are experts with the spread in the US?

“Don’t panic unless you get paid for it,” said Brandon Brown, an epidemiologist at UC Riverside, who has investigated many fatal outbreaks.

“Healthcare professionals should be on guard. The government should be ready to provide resources. Timely delivery of facts to the public is key, ”said Brown. “But for everyone else: breathe.”

More than three weeks after the outbreak, which killed 56 people and spread to at least 2,000 people in 14 countries and areas, scientists have received some important information about the virus.

It is a coronavirus with symptoms such as fever and difficulty breathing in young and healthy people. Many of the deaths previously associated with the coronavirus affected people who were at least 50 years old with underlying medical problems or a weakened immune system.

“We still have no evidence that this is more virulent than the flu that occurs in the US every year,” said Dr. Michael Mina, an epidemiology researcher at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “Most people will get along well with the right medical care.”

