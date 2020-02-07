Advertisement

Shailaja is a former high school chemistry teacher and first-time health minister. He runs the acclaimed health machinery in Kerala, which appears to control the spread of the global epidemic in the state. To her honor, the minister and her team reacted quickly to the situation by quarantining almost 2,800 people in a short space of time.

Shailaja is now in control of the spread of the virus in Kerala. Given the current situation where no more cases have been reported, she hopes to declare the state free of coronavirus by the first week of March.

Excerpts from an interview with the minister:

Advertisement

When was the first time you were informed about coronavirus?

We have been preparing for this since the earliest global media reports. On January 17, our health secretary and I sat together to discuss what to do as we were pretty sure that many medical students from Malayalee are in Wuhan and will bring the virus here. We had the experience of Nipah in 2018 when we couldn’t identify the first patient before passing it on to four people in his family. These four people gave it to everyone else (18 people in total) who tested positive for Nipah. We managed to quarantine all but these four and stop any secondary infection. But we missed these four and that memory remains.

What did you do differently this time?

After this meeting, my health minister (Rajan N. Khobragade) immediately held a video conference with his subordinates and asked everyone to be vigilant. After Nipah, we did sham exercises in large hospitals and did additional training for doctors every few months. They were prepared for what to do if a Nipah case comes back to their hospital. We decided to strengthen such training programs when the news of the corona virus first appeared. After Nipah, we also opted for isolation stations that can be quickly set up in all major hospitals … This was also checked.

And just as we calculated, the first Malayalee returnee came from Wuhan on January 30th. But we had followed her before she came here. The airport authorities were asked to inform us immediately after their flight landed. When she landed, we sent her straight to an isolation ward that was set up in a hospital in her hometown – Thrissur. Since she had interacted with her family at the airport, they were also sent to isolation. When she was interviewed, she told us that two other students had returned from Wuhan with her. We immediately sent a pickup team to their homes in the Kasargode and Alappuzha districts and isolated them together with their families. For all similar cases that occurred afterwards, we quarantined those who had no symptoms in their homes and isolated those who showed symptoms in hospitals.

What is the protocol to include the spread and how will you make sure you do it right?

It is a protocol that we have designed. There is a Rapid Response Control (RRC) room in the capital (Thiruvananthapuram). The RRC was prepared one day before the first patient landed. We selected 18 expert groups in RRC to monitor departments such as home quarantine, contact tracking, isolation, logistics, training, etc. They meet twice a day and I personally attend the second session at 6 p.m. When we compile statistics from all districts, write down what is needed, how many single beds are still available, how many beds are available in private hospitals, when there is need, how many medical kits are being distributed and are still available … Who for them respective groups, should give clear answers to these tiny details. When they babble, I scold them. If there are 25 beds, you should say 25, not about 25.

We also have a mental health team where 191 volunteers call anyone who is isolated or quarantined and working on depression, stigma and mental health issues related to such restrictions.

A public health official and a Panchayat president are assigned to supervise the village on the ground floor in each village. You should ensure that those who are in quarantine at home do not leave the house. In Kerala there is an army of local health workers called Asha (Malayalam for Hope). They are also forced to watch the houses and make arrangements for the needs of these families, be it medical help or grocery shopping. They also fight fear, discrimination and stigma in the neighborhood.

Do people work together?

We struggled to educate people about terms such as home quarantine and isolation spells during Nipah. Media houses first translated home quarantine in Malayalam as Veettu Thadankal (detention at home), and we had to work to get a more positive translation like Veettu Neerikshanam (house monitoring). In this case, things are a little different. Nipah mostly came to villages, they feared it so much and cooperated easily. This has come more to upmarket families. It is difficult to isolate them. You are not used to so many restrictions in life.

The majority of people are still cooperating, but there are a few strange cases. Two people beat our surveillance and fled Kozhikode to Saudi Arabia this week. They claim that their employer threatens to fire them if they do not return. If they had told us, we could have spoken to Saudi officials and made some arrangements. We have informed the Saudi embassy about this duo, now it is up to them to take action. Even here, we only know from the strength of our surveillance system that these two have escaped.

Another example, a woman called us and said we locked her up unnecessarily because she has no symptoms. The operator in the call center was shocked. They shared the number with the mental health team. They told the woman that we are not here to punish you, but to save you. After that she was fine. In Malappuram, we had to hurry to end the wedding celebration after hearing that the groom had just returned from China. They were so angry with us at first. But at some point we excluded them from the event. They held a reception for guests, at which only the bride was present.

First Nipah, now Coronavirus. Why do you think Kerala attracts such diseases?

Everyone is asking me why all these viruses are looking for us. I don’t think it’s true. In fact, none of this is new except that we now recognize it early. When H1N1 first appeared in 2013, more than 160 people died before we realized that we had to cover our mouths before we cough, we had to isolate patients, etc. Then we became familiar. There are currently no H1N1 deaths in Kerala. Hundreds died before we could prevent more deaths in Chikungunya when it first came to Kerala. And are they just Malayalee students who have returned from China? In other places, people may die and are not reported. It is probably only considered a febrile death. The central government seems to be a little worried about this. They said they weren’t concerned about us given our precautions. But for other countries, they are afraid of an outbreak.

When do you expect all of this to end?

Nipah’s mortality rate was over 65%, up to 99%. This is far less fatal, and almost three quarters of the deceased are really old people. So we were sure that these young students, who all have good immunity, will survive. We are currently treating them for symptoms such as fever, cold, etc., and are making sure that they rest and eat well. So we can say it’s under control. However, we cannot say that the incubation period is not over yet. The central government suggested an incubation period of 14 days, but as a precaution we take twice as much as 28 days. Only if the situation does not change by the 28th day can we say that it is over. I hope we can declare Kerala Coronavirus free until the first week of March.

Subjects. (TagsToTranslate) Coronavirus