Canada says avoid travel to Hubei

Canada has also improved its travel advice for China, asking citizens to avoid travel to Hubei province, where the virus outbreak started. He said its citizens should “exercise great caution” in China because of the “risk of arbitrary application of local laws”.

However, it says that “the decision to travel is your choice and you are responsible for your personal safety abroad”.

U.S. upgrades China travel advice

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention has upgraded its warning for the new coronavirus to level 3, which aims to avoid non-essential travel throughout China. This means that the epidemic presents “a high risk for travelers and that no precautions are available to protect themselves against the increased risk identified”.

He warns of person-to-person transmission and that “the elderly and those with underlying health conditions may be at increased risk of serious illness”. The notice also notes that there is “limited access to adequate medical care in the affected areas” in China.

Level 3 is the highest alert level in the United States.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the country’s second most powerful person, visited Wuhan on Monday. Photography: New China / SIPA / REX / Shutterstock

