Coronavirus 'fake news' network blown up in Hungary

Published on February 9, 2020 at 6:29 am

Updated February 9, 2020 at 6:29 am

BUDAPEST, Hungary – The Hungarian police said on Saturday 8 February that they had blown up a network of “fake news” websites that reported suspected coronavirus deaths in Hungary.

A man and woman are suspected of “running dozens of fake news portals and linked Facebook pages” and allege that several people have been infected and died of coronavirus, a statement on the police website said.

The sites, whose articles made sensational headlines, were supposed to increase traffic and increase advertising revenue, the police said.

“A 37-year-old Hungarian woman collapsed and died in Budapest, probably from a coronavirus,” said a headline from a police-reported site.

Computer equipment was seized in several locations during Friday’s raids, the statement said. – Rappler.com