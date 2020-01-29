Coronavirus evacuations begin as Chinese cases overtake Sars | News from the world

Advertisement

Japan and the United States flew hundreds of their citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, while Chinese officials said the death toll from the disease had risen sharply overnight. next day at 132, with nearly 1,500 new cases in the country.

A government-chartered plane carrying 206 Japanese nationals arrived in Tokyo from Wuhan on Wednesday morning. Authorities said four of the passengers – a woman and three men – had coughed and had a fever and were taken to hospital in separate ambulances for treatment and further testing.

Two of the four showed symptoms of pneumonia after scans, but a diagnosis of coronavirus has not been confirmed, hospital officials said.

Pressure is mounting on China to control the spread of the disease. The country’s national health commission said on Wednesday that the total number of deaths from the flu-like virus had increased by 26 Tuesday, with almost all new cases in the province of Hubei, which is virtually blocked.

The number of confirmed cases reached a total of 5,974 – exceeding 5,327 confirmed cases in mainland China during the epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars). The Sars epidemic has killed more than 770 people worldwide, including 349 in mainland China.

US officials said a chartered plane landed in Anchorage, Alaska, with about 240 US citizens on board, including staff from the US consulate in Wuhan.

The plane had to make a supply stop in Alaska before flying to southern California, but the passengers had to be re-screened in Anchorage for the virus, and the hospitals were ready to treat or quarantine them. people susceptible to infection.

“These travelers will be carefully selected and monitored to protect their health, as well as the health and safety of their fellow Americans,” said US Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.

British Airways said on Wednesday that it had suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China after British authorities warned of “almost essential” travel to the country. The airline’s website indicates that no direct flights to China are available in January and February.

“We apologize to the customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and our crew is always our priority,” BA said in a statement.

Air France suspended its three weekly flights to Wuhan last week, but announced Wednesday morning that it would continue its 23 weekly flights to Beijing and Shanghai.

Cathay Pacific, based in Hong Kong, said it would gradually reduce capacity by 50% or more on its routes to mainland China from Thursday to end of March, while Indonesian Lion Air said it would cut all of its flights to and from China. Other airlines have said they are cutting back on their services to China.

Australia said Wednesday it would help “vulnerable or isolated” citizens to leave Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located, and quarantine them on Christmas Island, an Australian territory in the Indian Ocean that is home to a controversial detention center for asylum seekers.

Wearing surgical masks, Takeo Aoyama, center left, and Takayuki Kato, center right, speak to reporters after returning from Wuhan on a Japanese chartered plane Photograph: Haruka Nuga / AP

Britain is finalizing plans to repatriate citizens from Wuhan and the surrounding area. The European Union will fly its citizens on two French planes this week, and South Korea will do the same. Several other countries were evaluating their options.

One of the Japanese evacuees, Takeo Aoyama, said he was relieved to be at home. “We were feeling more and more uncomfortable as the situation was changing so quickly and we were still in town,” said Aoyama, wearing a surgical mask, at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

“We couldn’t move around freely, so we only had partial information. The restrictions on the movement of goods and transportation were extremely strict. “

Aoyama, who works at Nippon Steel’s Wuhan branch, said more than 400 of his compatriots wishing to return to Japan were still in the city, including employees of a Japanese supermarket chain that remained open during the lockout. .

“I hope we can also support the Chinese people, which I think would also help the Japanese people who are still there,” he said.

Another evacuee, Takayuki Kato, said that all passengers had had their temperature taken before the plane left Wuhan and again by a doctor during the flight. “Everyone in the city started to wear masks. On the 23rd, when the transportation was interrupted, I became very alarmed, “he said.

All passengers had to undergo other health checks, those with symptoms having to be hospitalized and the rest undergoing “self-quarantine” at home until they could be declared free from the virus.

About 650 Japanese nationals in the Wuhan area said they wanted to return home. Reports say a second plane is scheduled to leave Tokyo on Wednesday evening and additional flights are planned.

The first flight arrived in the Chinese city on Tuesday evening with emergency supplies, including 15,000 masks, 50,000 pairs of gloves and 8,000 protective glasses, the Foreign Ministry said.

More than 50 million people are in detention in and around Wuhan, as authorities struggle to stop an infection that has since spread to more than 15 countries.

The epidemic has affected international sporting events, with the International Hockey Federation postponing the Pro League games in China and the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers scheduled for February for football, basketball and boxing being moved to outside the country, only 177 days before the opening of the Summer Games.

German officials said four people from the same company were infected after one of them contracted him from a colleague while visiting their workplace in China.

Late Tuesday, Japan reported its first possible case of human-to-human transition, involving a sixty-year-old bus driver who tested positive after driving tour groups from Wuhan twice earlier this month . It seems that the man is recovering.

The Japanese Ministry of Health has so far confirmed seven cases of the virus in the country.

On Wednesday, an Australian research center announced that it has become the first team outside of China to recreate the deadly virus in a laboratory, which will improve the speed and accuracy of tests and increase the chances of developing a vaccine.

“This is a step, a piece of the puzzle to which we have contributed,” said the head of the virus identification laboratory, Dr Julian Druce, of the Peter Doherty Institute in Melbourne.

News agencies contributed to this report.

