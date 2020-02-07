Advertisement

Australia could be one of the countries most affected by the economic impact of the Corona virus outbreak, with factories in China still closed and millions of people locked in their homes and travel banned.

The Reserve Bank of Australia maintained its strong growth forecast this year on Friday due to a rising property market, and the stock market, like others around the world, has largely removed concerns about the global impact of the virus to stay close to all time highs.

However, there is growing evidence that China is experiencing a significant slowdown. S&P has lowered its growth forecast for the second largest economy in the world from 5.75% to 5% this year and predicted that the impact will spread to the whole world. However, it seems clear that China’s lockdown will withhold Australia’s billions of dollars in large spending tourists and students.

The standstill, marked by Toyota’s announcement on Friday to keep the twelve factories in China closed for another week, is alarming to investors like Damien Klassen, who manages billions of dollars for Melbourne-based Nucleus Wealth.

“If you look at how this affects other countries, how much they are involved in China, how big the economy is, what kind of company it has, Australia meets many criteria,” he said. “We are exactly right in terms of the countries that will be most affected.”

Alex Joiner, an economist at IFM Investors in Melbourne, also sees a growing risk for Australia, despite the optimistic forecasts by RBA governor Phillip Lowe that the economy will grow by 2.75% this year.

According to Joiner, blocking China from tourism alone is a major threat. China delivers about 15-16% of visitors to Australia, but they are the largest contributors to Australian business results when they are here, outperforming American tourists by three to one. Their spending of $ 12-16 billion is higher than that of American, British, Japanese, and New Zealand tourists combined.

“It’s not just the number of tourists, but also the way they travel with packages, how they get around and spend on shopping,” he says. “If this is cut off, it will have a significant impact on the economy in Australia.”

The education sector – with $ 34 billion in foreign student sales being Australia’s second largest export after iron ore – is also critical and reiterates how exposed Australia is when students can’t leave China to start their courses this month ,

Rating agency Moody’s said Friday that Australian universities will be more affected than other countries due to the relatively high proportion of international students, a quarter of whom are from China.

Joiner says mining may suffer in the short term – China said force majeure on LNG deliveries on Friday – but is likely to benefit from the stimulus measures Beijing is likely to take to boost things once the contagion ends.

But the service sector is different. “You can’t give people an incentive to go overseas,” he says. “And there are tourist destinations like Australia, where the number of visitors is now limited.”

JP Morgan economists said on Friday that the outbreak of the corona virus “has completely changed the dynamics of the Chinese economy”, although they agree with most experts that it is too early to predict exactly what will happen.

However, some partial data released on Friday indicate the magnitude of the emerging problem. Figures show that real estate sales in China’s first-tier cities on February 3 and 5 were down 93% on the same days last year. Rail passenger traffic fell 89% on February 5.

In addition to the closure of the factory, classes indicate the closure of many schools by the end of the month as a sign of paralysis, saying that the resumption of normal activities with large crowds of people such as eating out or going to the cinema and sporting events seems like for weeks or even unlikely for months.

The global impact could be far greater than expected by many and may even provide the kind of “Black Swan” event that could trigger a slump after the long boom since 2009.

“The economic impact could be enough to force the global economy into recession,” he said, rejecting Friday’s Chinese government forecast that the economy will recover as it did after the 2003 Sars outbreak.

“People say it will be like Sars … But the Chinese economy was a quarter of the size at the time. Hyundai says they can’t make cars this week (at its huge plant in Ulsan, South Korea) because they run out of parts – that didn’t happen back then.

“We have all withdrawn from our holdings. There’s no point in squeezing the lemon. I don’t know what will end the cycle, but there’s a pretty good chance that half of China’s gross domestic product will be destroyed for six months . “