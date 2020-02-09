Advertisement

A flight with more than 200 Australian evacuees from Wuhan has landed in Darwin after the Chinese authorities that blocked the city in response to the coronavirus outbreak were granted flight approval late.

Travelers will disembark from the RAAF base rather than the airport’s main terminal and will be taken by bus to the decommissioned Manigurr-Ma labor camp 30 km from Darwin to be monitored for the virus.

The Qantas flight was due to leave the city of China’s central Hubei on Friday, but the start was postponed until late Saturday.

Evacuees should first be quarantined on Christmas Island for 14 days before it was decided on Friday to take them to Darwin.

Secretary of State Marise Payne confirmed that the flight had left Wuhan on Sunday morning.

The second flight to support the Australians has left Wuhan. I thank Qantas and all Australian officials involved. We appreciate the Chinese government’s cooperative approach.

February 8, 2020

The number of documented deaths from the coronavirus outbreak was 813, exceeding the global number of deaths from the 2002-2003 Sars epidemic.

Another 81 people have died since Friday, the health commission of the Hubei province said. About 780 of the deceased came from Hubei province, and only two – a Chinese who died in the Philippines and a 39-year-old in Hong Kong – died outside of mainland China.

It has been confirmed that more than 37,100 people worldwide are infected, including 15 in Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed on Friday that the mine was set up as a second quarantine site and said the government was working with local communities on the “impact of these agreements”.

The flight was reportedly oversubscribed. Australia is unlikely to be able to organize a third charter flight as China is tightening travel restrictions.

It was the second evacuation flight after a Qantas flight on Monday that brought 243 Australian citizens and permanent residents to Christmas Island. Another 36 Australians were brought to Christmas Island after an evacuation flight from Wuhan to New Zealand.

Secretary of Education Dan Tehan said that Richmond Air Base in New South Wales was originally a quarantine station for Australians who had been evacuated from China.

But he says it was rejected because it is a functioning air force base and Christmas Island was chosen instead.

According to nine newspapers, the NSW government offered medical staff at the RAAF base in Richmond and quarantine facilities in hospitals as part of an NSW health plan.

“We had to take a number of considerations into account, but the fact that it was a functioning air force base was one of those factors,” Tehan told Sky News on Sunday. “The government … I think it made the right choice to go to Christmas Island. Now let’s look at other facilities. “

Tehan said the virus’ financial impact on the Australian university sector, which is heavily dependent on international students from China, could be “significant”.

“The next two to three weeks, in my opinion, will be absolutely critical to where we are going and how it will ultimately work,” he said. If Chinese students missed the entire first semester, this could have “significant effects”.

The rating agency Standard & Poor’s estimates that the Australian university sector suffered a fee loss of USD 3.1 billion in the first half of the year.