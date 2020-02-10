Advertisement

BEIJING :

The death toll in China due to a novel coronavirus epidemic rose to 908 and the number of confirmed cases rose to over 40,000 on Monday, Chinese health authorities said.

According to China’s National Health Commission, there were 97 deaths and 3,062 newly confirmed cases of fatal infection on Sunday.

Ninety-one were killed in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the epidemic, two in Anhui and one each in Heilongjiang, Jiangxi, Hainan and Gansu, the commission said.

A total of 908 people have died from the disease, and 40,171 confirmed outbreak cases in 31 provincial regions have been reported.

On Sunday, 3,281 patients were discharged from the hospital after their recovery. So far, over 630 people, including 356 in Hubei, have been released, the Xinhua state news agency told the Commission.

