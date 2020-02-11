Advertisement

BEIJING :

The death toll in China due to the novel coronavirus epidemic has exceeded 1,000, while confirmed cases have exceeded 42,000, health officials said Tuesday.

Up to 108 deaths were reported on Monday and 2,478 new cases of the fatal illness were confirmed, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

The number of fatalities due to nCoV rose to 1,016 and confirmed cases rose to 42,638, according to the Commission.

Among the dead were 103 in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Heilongjiang, Anhui and Henan, the Xinhua state news agency quoted the commission.

A total of 3,996 patients infected with the coronavirus were discharged from the hospital until Monday after recovery.

