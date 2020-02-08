Advertisement

Australians who were due to leave Wuhan on Friday evening remain stranded in the city where the outbreak of the coronavirus began after the flight was delayed until at least Saturday.

The second Qantas Corona Virus evacuation flight was scheduled to fly overnight from Wuhan to a quarantine site outside Darwin on Friday.

When the passengers were waiting for boarding on Friday, the State and Commerce Department informed them that the flight was delayed because Australia had “not received official approval” from the Chinese authorities for landing in the city.

“You should return to your homes or accommodation and we will send you more information as soon as it is available,” said an email to Dfat passengers.

“We are working with Chinese authorities to postpone the flight for tomorrow.

“Since you already had one or more confirmed seats on the plane tonight, your seat for the next flight from Wuhan, which is expected to depart on Saturday, February 8, is confirmed.

“We know that this unexpected delay will cause stress and inconvenience, which we regret.”

In a statement, Dfat confirmed that the flight in Hong Kong had been “prepositioned” and “awaiting approval from the Chinese authorities to fly to Wuhan.”

“Many flights from Wuhan are delayed. We are working closely with the Chinese authorities to ensure that our flight can continue as quickly as possible, ”the statement said.

“We are in contact with all passengers on the manifest about the status of the flight.

“Assisted descent is a complex process in difficult circumstances. Any such deviation is always subject to operational requirements and final approval from the Chinese government. “

Scott Morrison confirmed on Friday that an abandoned former construction workers’ village outside Darwin would serve as a quarantine for the evacuees. More than 300 Australians are still trapped in Wuhan – which has been quarantined by the Chinese authorities – and the flight was expected to be the last departure from the city that the Australian government can charter.

Worldwide, the outbreak has infected more than 31,000 people and killed 636 people, the vast majority of people in Hubei Province.

The first Qantas flight evacuated 243 Australian citizens and permanent residents to Christmas Island on Monday. 36 Australians who left Wuhan on Wednesday with a charter flight from the New Zealand government were finally brought to Christmas Island.

Chief Physician Brendan Murphy declared Christmas Island’s quarantine post full after the arrival of this flight. The center can accommodate more than 1,000 people, but the center’s capacity is severely limited due to the medical need to isolate evacuated coronaviruses from each other to minimize the effects of a possible outbreak.

The Manigurr-ma village, 30 km outside Darwin, was built in 2012 by the Japanese energy giant Inpex to house its workers. Around 3,500 workers were employed at the peak of construction on Inpex’s $ 55 billion gas plant in Darwin Harbor.

The complex has swimming, cycling and indoor cricket facilities as well as a medical center, an industrial kitchen, a dining room, a cinema, a library and a gym.

Murphy said that those staying at the Howard Springs facility are unlikely to become infectious and their health will be closely monitored.

“It is important that people in and around Howard Springs know that the novel coronavirus can only be spread through close contact with an infectious person and cannot spread through the air,” he said.

“The health and safety of the Howard Springs community is of paramount importance and I am confident that the health and safety measures taken will prevent any risk to the health of the community.”