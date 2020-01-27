Coronavirus: at least 106 deaths in China; WHO head in Beijing

Advertisement

January 27 (UPI) – Chinese authorities raised the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak to 106 on Tuesday, pending a visit from the Director General of the World Health Organization who will help identify a plan to prevent the spread of the stop virus.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was planning to meet health officials in Beijing and discuss what is happening in Wuhan, where the outbreak began.

“We work 24/7 to support China and its people in these difficult times and stay in close contact with affected countries, with our regional and country offices that are closely involved,” tweeted Ghebreyesus Sunday. “(WHO) keeps all countries informed of the situation and gives specific guidelines on what to do to respond.”

Chinese officials said there were at least 4,535 confirmed coronavirus cases in China and nearly 7,000 suspects on Tuesday morning, and the outbreak has so far killed 106 people on mainland China.

Of the dead, 100 were in Hubei province and 85 in Wuhan.

Health officials in Beijing on Monday confirmed the capital’s first death since the outbreak began in late December – a 50-year-old man who had visited Wuhan on January 8 and had a fever after returning to Beijing a week later. His cause of death is listed as respiratory failure.

By Monday afternoon, Beijing had collected 80 confirmed cases, an increase of eight compared to the day before, including a patient who had been in contact with a previously confirmed case and has since been sent to a municipal hospital for treatment.

Outside of China, according to Chinese officials, eight cases have been confirmed in Thailand, five each in the United States and Australia and Singapore and four each in Japan and South Korea and three in Malaysia. Two cases have been documented in Vietnam, where officials have put a dozen people in quarantine who may also have the virus. At least two cases have also been confirmed and 19 more are being investigated in Canada’s largest city, Toronto.

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Ontario, confirmed Canada’s second case as the wife of the first confirmed patient on Monday and has been self-isolating for China since her arrival in Toronto.

“Given that she has been in self-isolation, the risk for Ontarians remains low,” Williams said.

Germany confirmed its first case of the disease at the end of Monday, stating that the Starnberg man was placed in isolation and that those who came in close contact with him were informed.

Health officials said they found the risk for the larger Bavarian population for the new disease to be “low.”

Officials said that around 4,100 residents of Wuhan are still traveling abroad, which is expected to return in the coming days.

Given earlier virus outbreaks, Beijing said it hoped to show that it is taking the right measures to control the corona virus – including the construction of a clinic to treat Chinese cases.

“We have built an all-round and multi-level prevention and control system that focuses on Wuhan and Hubei,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Sunday. “They are all open and transparent and we will accelerate progress (the implementation of prevention) in a scientific and orderly manner.”

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang traveled to Wuhan on Monday to visit patients and medical staff.

