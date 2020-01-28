Advertisement

The US State Department urged Americans on Monday to rethink the trip to China because of the coronavirus after warning of trips to Hubei province in China, where the respiratory disease is believed to have originated.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Monday that it hadn’t registered any new confirmed illnesses overnight since its last five-night update, but that 110 potential cases were being examined should rethink all plans while of the outbreak to travel to China.

In a report released on Friday, the State Department said:

“Don’t travel to Hubei Province, China because of the novel corona virus that was first identified in Wuhan, China.

It added, “The Chinese authorities have imposed severe travel restrictions on the Wuhan area. Travelers should be aware that the Chinese government may prevent them from entering or leaving parts of Hubei Province.”

The corona virus, which causes respiratory problems such as a cold or flu, has been linked to a fish market in Wuhan, the largest city in central China with around 11 million inhabitants. This market has now been closed.

The outbreak killed 81 people and infected more than 2,800 in China.

US President Donald Trump offered Monday any help China needed to curb the outbreak. Dozens of millions of people were stranded during Lunar New Year, the largest Chinese holiday.

The CDC said 32 of the cases examined in 26 states tested negative, the CDC said.

So far, there is no evidence that the coronavirus is transmitted through imported goods, Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said in a briefing with reporters.

The CDC issued a separate travel warning last week recommending avoiding any unnecessary trip to Wuhan.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

