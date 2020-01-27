Advertisement

2:29 p.m. EST

Summary of the evening

Here is a summary of the latest developments:

The number of coronavirus deaths has risen to 82, with at least 2,887 confirmed cases worldwide , including 2,827 in mainland China.

, including 2,827 in mainland China. Health secretary Matt Hancock said that “Anyone in the UK who has returned from Wuhan in the past 14 days” should isolate themselves.

said that About 73 people have tested negative for the virus in the UK, according to the Department of Health and Welfare. Health experts say they are surprised that the virus is not spreading in the UK.

Health experts say they are surprised that the virus is not spreading in the UK. Wuhan mayor Zhou Xianwang admitted that the authorities were too slow to publish information about the virus. Appearing on state television, he said, “We didn’t have enough time and we didn’t make good use of a lot of useful information.”

Appearing on state television, he said, “We didn’t have enough time and we didn’t make good use of a lot of useful information.” The Chinese daily published images that would show the first wing of a specialized hospital for coronavirus patients built in just 16 hours in Wuha not . However, Twitter users quickly pointed out that the shared image of a modular building can be seen elsewhere on the Internet, for example here.

. However, Twitter users quickly pointed out that the shared image of a modular building can be seen elsewhere on the Internet, for example here. Turkey urged citizens not to visit China unless necessary to avoid infection with the coronavirus, and Ukraine warns of all but essential travel to Hubei province .

unless necessary to avoid infection with the coronavirus, and . The British government is under pressure to evacuate stranded Britons in Wuhan City and Hubei Province. The Foreign Ministry said it was “trying to provide an option” for British nationals to leave Hubei. The British stranded in Wuhan say the British response was “pathetic”.

The Foreign Ministry said it was “trying to provide an option” for British nationals to leave Hubei. The British stranded in Wuhan say the British response was “pathetic”. France, Japan, the United States and Spain are all trying to evacuate stranded citizens in China .

. The Lunar New Year holidays in China have been extended until February 2 throughout China and until February 9 in Shanghai. The municipality of Chongqing – one of the largest in China – has banned inter-provincial bus travel for its nearly 30 million inhabitants.

The municipality of Chongqing – one of the largest in China – has banned inter-provincial bus travel for its nearly 30 million inhabitants. Hong Kong banned residents of Hubei s to enter. New cases of coronavirus have been reported in Australia, South Korea and Canada. Cambodia and Sri Lanka have reported their first case.

s to enter. New cases of coronavirus have been reported in Australia, South Korea and Canada. Cambodia and Sri Lanka have reported their first case. The heads of the World Health Organization gathered in Beijing on Monday. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus last week urged China to ensure that the lockdowns are kept “short-lived”.

That’s all for now, we will update the blog later if there are new developments.

1:57 p.m. EST

Ukraine has advised its citizens against all non-essential travel to China’s Hubei Province, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic.

Ukrainian authorities have also advised citizens traveling to China to take precautions, including avoiding contact with people showing signs of respiratory illness.

1:35 p.m. EST

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) said on Monday that “the immediate health risk (coronavirus) in the United States is currently considered to be low.”

According to new figures posted on its website on Monday, there are 73 people in the United States still under investigation, 32 confirmed negative and 5 positive.

“An investigation is underway to find out more about this epidemic. This situation is evolving rapidly and the information will be updated as soon as it is available, ”said a press release.

The CDC added that the illnesses reported in infected people went from little to no symptoms until people were seriously ill and dying.

1:12 p.m. EST

Turkey urged its citizens not to travel to China unless it is necessary to avoid infection with the coronavirus.

“It is strongly recommended that our citizens do not go to China unless it is necessary and if they travel there, they should stay away from the areas where the cases are seen, especially in Hubei province,” said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement Monday.

1.04pm EST

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has announced that it is working on a coronavirus vaccine, in collaboration with the World Health Organization and several other partners.

CEPI said it would “launch three programs” aimed at creating an effective vaccine against the virus that has so far killed 82 reported cases.

CEPI

(@CEPIvaccines)

We are working with @ WHO – who is leading the development of a coordinated international response – and many other partners to promote the development of new vaccines against nCoV-2019 🌏💉👉https: //t.co/yMlj0fpIXy pic. twitter .com / lFrfYOpeFp

January 27, 2020

12:55 pm EST

Health secretary Matt Hancock told MEPs that “every possible means” was used to get in touch with the 1,460 people who traveled to the UK from Wuhan before the city was locked up.

“We are working with (…) Border Force, airlines and others, including universities, schools and cultural organizations to try to make contact,” said Hancock.

12:47 p.m. EST

China has announced that 60.33 billion yuan (6.6 billion pounds) will be allocated for the sole purpose of fighting the coronavirus epidemic.

The Chinese Ministry of Finance and the National Health Commission said the funds would be used to support public health services and prevent epidemics.

12:32 EST

France plans to repatriate up to a few hundred of its 800 citizens living in the Wuhan region, although the evacuees will have to spend 14 days in quarantine to avoid spreading the virus to France.

Japanese citizens who wish to return home from Wuhan are expected to be deported via charter flights on Tuesday, reports Reuters. The Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs, Toshimitsu Motegi, said about 430 Japanese nationals have been confirmed in Hubei province.

12:24 p.m. EST

The ghost health secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, wondered if there were enough specialized beds available in the NHS to deal with a possible coronavirus epidemic in the UK.

Ashworth said specialized extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) beds may be needed to treat the virus, and they are already in high demand in the UK, PA reported.

He asked the secretary for health, Matt Hancock, to “inform the House of the number of ECMO beds currently open and the NHS preparations on this front?”

Hancock replied, “There are four centers that are up and ready when needed. The centers are located at Guy’s Hospital and St Thomas (London), Liverpool, Newcastle and the Royal Free (London) and there is a new escalation if more beds are available so we are ready, but of course we keep all these things under consideration. “

12:20 p.m. EST

The total number of confirmed people infected with the coronavirus now stands at 2,887, including 2,827 in China. Australia had 4 confirmed cases, Cambodia 1, France 3, Hong Kong 5, Japan 3, Macao 2, Malaysia 3, Nepal 1, Singapore 4, Taipei 3, Thailand 5, Vietnam 2, the South Korea 2, Sri Lanka 1 and the United States. 5.

.

