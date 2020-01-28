Coronation Street Spoilers: Roy Devastated when he learns that Nina is homeless

Advertisement

It has not been an easy few months for Nina (Mollie Gallagher) on Coronation Street. She lost her father for Christmas and has been bullied since his death. Roy Cropper (David Neilson) offers his help, and the two have committed themselves in recent weeks.

Roy offered to help Nina with her school work by becoming her model. However, Roy will come under extra pressure in the coming months when he discovers that his cousin has become homeless. He offers her a place to stay since her father’s death, and it seems that she finally accepts him on his offer.

Coronation Street Spoilers: Nina Homeless

The emotional scenes will be released in the air next week. Nina goes to the cafe with all her belongings, but when Roy asks why she has so many things, she disappears quickly. However, Roy quickly locates her after talking to her about Carla Connor (Alison King).

Carla reveals that she looks different and admits that she can have a hard time. However, Roy is shocked and saddened when he finds out that she has actually been thrown out of the house because she has no money to pay the bills. Roy offers to pay the bills for her, but she refuses to accept his money.

Coronation Street Spoilers: Nina Moves In With Roy

Although she refuses his money, she later accepts his offer to move to his flat. Roy is rather surprised in the episode when he finds out that she has not been living in the flat for months and is seen while sleeping on the street. Another resident on the street admitted that Roy saw her go through the bins and take food scraps.

Roy finally finds Nina and admits he knows she is homeless and asks her if she wants to move in with him and Carla. She accepts the offer and thanks Roy for being so generous. Fans will have to keep watching the soap to see how Nina settles in Weatherfield.

