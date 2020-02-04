Coronation Street Spoilers: Bethany and Daniel go public

Advertisement

It was not the easiest year for Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) after the death of his wife Sinead (Katie McGlynn). However, it appears that he is taking steps to build a new relationship with Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon). The two had a romantic kiss last week, but the two will officially begin their relationship in the coming weeks.

Coronation Street made the announcement on their social media pages, although Daniel looked somewhat frosty towards Bethany last night. Before the end of the double calculation, they agreed that they shouldn’t have a relationship because it’s too early.

Coronation Street Spoiler: Make your relationship official

However, it looks like the two will soon be official as they will release their announcement in the coming weeks. Bethany has been a constant source of support for Daniel since the loss of his wife and she has helped him with Bertie and his measles over the past few weeks.

Her kiss from last week’s episode was also tarnished with Daniel’s feelings about Sinead when he saw his wife before kissing Bethany. It is not yet known when they will officially release their relationship, but it is not planned that Weatherfield will be well received.

Coronation street spoiler: How will your announcement be received?

The soap has shown that the announcement will be made in the rovers. However, many of the characters on the soap have already voiced their concerns about both Bethany and Daniel. It wasn’t until last night that Bethany’s mother told her to be careful.

Beth (Lisa George) will also react angrily when she finds out because she has been yelling at Bethany for hanging around with Daniel trying to mourn. Beth is unlikely to take her announcement well, especially since it was months ago that Sinead died. Viewers must continue to watch Coronation Street to see how the news is received.