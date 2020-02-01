Coronation Street Spoiler: Sinead returns to Haunt Daniel

Advertisement

For Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), it wasn’t the easiest months on the cobblestones of Coronation Street. He lost his wife at the end of last year and is now taking care of his little son alone. Daniel was stressed out last week when Bertie was hospitalized when he was diagnosed with measles.

Daniel did not have the baby vaccinated, which is why he was taken to the hospital. To make Daniel worse, it turned out that Bertie was the person who passed the measles on to Maria (Sonia Longchambon). This week it was confirmed that Maria lost her baby because of the infection.

Coronation Street Spoiler: Gary Fumes with Daniel

Daniel learns that Gary and Maria suffered a miscarriage earlier in the episode when Gary reveals that measles was the reason. Daniel immediately realized that Maria had heard it from Bertie, but Gary didn’t admit it. However, the loan shark later learns from Bertie and marches straight to his apartment.

Gary hits Daniel and sends him to the ground, but Daniel apologizes before other characters enter to prevent him from escalating. Daniel is plagued by guilt when he goes back to his apartment, but Bethany (Lucy Fallon) admits that she can’t leave him alone.

Coronation Street Spoiler: Daniel sees Sinead

He agrees that she can stay for a while and suggests that she take a shower. Later in the episode, Daniel wakes up from a nap with Bethany who changes Bertie’s diaper, but Daniel is in a trance because he doesn’t see Bethany because he sees Sinead (Katie McGlynn) instead.

He doesn’t know it’s not really Sinead, but Bethany is Sinead’s dressing gown. Daniel continues talking to Bethany as if she were Sinead before sitting down on the sofa. Daniel leans forward to kiss Bethany and they hug before Daniel pulls back sharply. However, he asks them to stay over there so they can hug on the sofa. Fans need to watch Monday’s episode to see how it works.