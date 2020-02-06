Coronation Street Spoiler: New Romance for Ken Barlow?

Advertisement

The relationships on Coronation Street’s cobblestones have always led to exciting stories, but two of the oldest characters on the street have been found to have an affair. Ken Barlow (William Roache) has been a serial womanizer all his time on the cobblestones, but it seemed like he would finally have a happy ending to his love life with Claudia Colby (Rula Lenska).

However, Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) could soon get involved in their relationship by becoming romantic with Ken. Sue, who plays Audrey, teased the possibility that this was happening recently and said that it would perfectly match the love-hate relationship between her character and Claudia.

Coronation Street Spoiler: couple has never been romantic

The two legendary characters have been on the soap most of the time, but they have never met romantically. This is despite the fact that they both had their fair share of love interests. However, it seems that this could change in the coming 10,000th episode on Friday evening.

In this episode, both Audrey and Ken will travel to Blackpool with Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox) ​​to spread the ashes of their recently deceased ex-husband. Friday’s episode will likely be the classic Corrie, with a host of secrets uncovered during the road trip, which will inevitably go wrong.

Coronation Street Spoiler: Always loved

It was teased that the two characters might have always been in love, but could never explore these feelings because of their relationship. But the carriage ride could change all of that and Audrey vengeance on Claudia for all the times she belittled her.

It has recently been teased that the relationship between Claudia and Ken could be cornered, and that might be due to his feelings for Audrey. The fans, however, need the 10,000. Watch the episode of Friday night to see if your love is blooming.