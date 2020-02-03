Coronation Street Spoiler: Maria cheats on Gary

Advertisement

For Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon), it wasn’t the easiest start to 2020, as she miscarried after picking up measles from Daniel Osbourne’s (Rob Mallard) son. Gary (Mikey North) was dismayed when he found out and quickly marched to Daniel’s apartment to get rid of his anger.

However, he will be shocked again in the coming weeks when he finds out that Maria shared a passionate kiss with her ex. Gary and Dr. Ali (James Burrows) recently buried the hatchet after taking care of Maria in need, but he will be back on revenge if he learns the truth.

Coronation street spoiler: Maria finds consolation with ex

Maria and Ali used to be together before going out with Gary. They separated after Ali ended when his addiction to painkillers left him in free fall. However, they got closer again after Ali looked after Maria. He was the one who took her to the hospital and he stayed with her all the time.

Maria will take Ali’s advice if she encounters any difficulties with Gary. She will trust him and talk to her about her problems before the two share a romantic kiss. The kiss will come after Maria Ali says she fears Gary is up to his old tricks again.

Coronation Street Spoiler: Maria tells Gary?

However, it looks like Maria is at the wrong end of the way when she talks to Gary about her concerns. He will tell her not to worry and that she should speak to Ryan or Ike Rodgers about their doubts. She speaks to both and both support Gary’s story.

After kissing Ali, she feels overwhelmed with guilt. But will she tell Gary about her romantic moment? The consequences could be huge for Ali and Maria, with Gary appearing to be a loose cannon that will seek revenge. Viewers must continue to watch to see how this works.