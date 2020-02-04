Coronation Street Spoiler: Fans Praise Powerful Episode

Advertisement

Coronation Street fans were shocked last night by how Geoff Metcalfe escalated the abuse of Yasmeen Nazie. The double bill last night focused mostly on her plot, and fans quickly pointed out how powerful and accurate her story is. Many fans were critical, but the vast majority praised the storytelling and estimated that it had to be difficult to follow to ensure that the important message of domestic abuse could be understood.

Soap fans have changed their relationship in recent months. Geoff claimed that Yasmeen was an alcoholic before taking her credit and debit cards from her. However, the last episode went one step further.

Coronation Street Spoiler: fans shocked by the language

Yasmeen offered to assist Geoff with his magic show, but the performance didn’t go as planned. Geoff became a laughing stock and the audience welcomed the show as a comedy act. Yasmeen was not even to blame for the misfortune, since Geoff did not allow a dress rehearsal and the butt that was part of the trick got stuck on Yasmeen’s clothing.

The audience was hysterical about the act, which meant that Yasmeen thought everything was fine. That is, until Geoff turned and claimed it was all her fault before he called her “b *** h” on television before the Wall came down. The fans quickly praised the episode for its importance, but claimed that it was difficult to see.

Coronation Street Spoiler: Yasmeen shortly before moving in

There have been several reports of how this story could end. There have been some reports that Yasmeen may eventually kill Geoff so that she can be free, while others suggest that he has a mysterious lover by his side. In the final scenes last night, Yasmeen is visibly scared to return to the house after being ordered to get fish and chips.

She is approached by Emma, ​​who admits that she was never asked to attend the show, despite Geoff Yasmeen saying that Emma had bailed him. The episode ended with Yasmeen lost in thought; obviously wondering why Geoff would lie to her. The fans will still have to watch if she confronts him with Emma’s comments.