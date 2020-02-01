Coronation Street Spoiler: End of the Road for Tim and Sally?

Advertisement

Tim (Joe Duttine) and Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) have not had the smoothest months in recent months, as Tim has found out in the past few months that he was actually married to two women. He didn’t know that the Las Vegas marriages were real, which means that he was guilty of bigamy.

Tim tried to improve the situation by approaching Charlie (Sian Reeves) to make sure that she would sign the divorce paper. However, his plan seems to have failed as she insisted instead that the two work together and make their marriage work.

Coronation Street Spoiler: Embarrassed Sally In The Rovers

Tim is confused when Charlie says they should stay together because she misunderstood his signs. Fortunately, she is also unaware that Tim is actually married to Sally and he tried to divorce so that he could marry Sally again. However, when customers in the rovers start hearing that Tim is already married, Sally enters the bar.

She is shocked to see the first woman in Weatherfield because she didn’t know Charlie was working in the Rovers. Tim is shocked that Sally is in the pub and Charlie doesn’t make it any better to say good afternoon to Sally because she thinks she is Tim’s sister. The people in the pub start making fun of Sally, and so she goes straight away.

Coronation Street Spoiler: Tim tries to save his marriage

Tim chases after Sally, but she admits that she doesn’t see a way outside the house to go past. She admitted that it is time for him to start taking responsibility for his actions. It’s fair to say that Tim misinterpreted what she meant by walking straight to the police station to admit that he was married to two women.

Tim returns home to tell Sally that he is taking advantage of his mistake. She is shocked to hear about his revelation to the police when she was ready to forgive him. Later in the episode we see Sally giving Tim an empty bag when she tells him to move out. Can the couple end their marriage again? Fans have to keep watching.