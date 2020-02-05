Coronation Street Spoiler: Devastation for David Platt

Advertisement

David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) is often the center of attention on Coronation Street, and that’s exactly what he will be in the future. It’s not been the best 18 months for David, but things will get worse in the coming weeks.

He has made a frustrated and tired figure in the past few weeks when he came regularly to Leeds to visit Shona (Julia Goulding), who is recovering from her coma. He also balances out a juggling act by trying to spend time with his kids, and that will get him over the top.

Coronation Street Spoiler: David Crashes Car

The highly charged scenes will air next week and are about a car accident that David suffers when he tries to get his kids to their school schedule. David will take his eyes off the street and come straight to a parking space in front of the Victoria Courts apartments.

However, David manages to take Lily and Max to school, and luckily no one is hurt because they are only slightly shaken. David later receives news from Kevin Webster that his car cannot be repaired, and he panics about how he could possibly get to Leeds to see Shona.

Coronation Street Spoiler: Maria’s kind gesture

After speaking to his family, he realizes that the only way to get to Leeds is by train. But it gets worse when he gets there. The doctors tell him that Shona doesn’t want to see him and that he should go home and respect her wishes.

Later in the episode, Maria (Samia Longchambon) sees David sitting excitedly on a bench. She talks to him about the situation before offering her car so that he can continue trying to get through to Shona. David is overwhelmed by the gesture, but will it help him overcome these challenges?