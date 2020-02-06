Coronation Street Spoiler: Alya to learn the truth about Geoff?

Advertisement

It was an emotional week on the cobblestones of Coronation Street. Spectators were shocked by the escalation of Geoff Metcalfe’s (Ian Bartholomew) abuse of Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King). He was cruel to his wife on Monday after having mishandled her magical tragedy before subsequently placing her in a magical box as a payback on Wednesday night.

He locked her in the box and left it there, although Yasmeen said it was claustrophobic. Geoff was shocked when he came back when Tim (Joe Duttine) found Yasmeen locked in the box. He managed to persuade Tim to believe him, but his son then expressed fear of Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) about what he had seen.

Coronation Street Spoiler: Walls Approaching Geoff

In the coming weeks, Geoff will feel the walls pulling towards him. Yasmeen asked him why she was locked in the box while he asked Geoff to emotionalize about his previous relationship. Something fans quickly questioned as we don’t currently know if he’s lying about his previous relationship.

Advertisement

A character who has always had reservations about her grandmother’s friend is Alya. She will learn something about the boxing fiasco in the coming weeks and want to know what happened. This will be too wide a bridge for Geoff as he will not be able to speak to Alya.

Coronation Street Spoiler: Alya delves into Geoff’s past

During this abuse story with Yasmeen, Geoff repeatedly noticed that his ex-wife had left emotional scars. He claimed to have hit her, but Alya (Sair Khan) will find that this could not be further from the truth. She’ll start exploring Geoff’s past and discovering a deep dark secret that he never wanted anyone to know.

She will find out how he was accused of assaulting another woman in his past, and Alya will immediately pass the information on to Yasmeen so that she can leave him. It is not yet known if she will believe the newspaper headlines, but fans will be holding their breath to find out how this story ends.