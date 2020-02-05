Coronation Street Spoiler: Abi to Blackmail Ray?

Advertisement

The next week, a new gripping story begins on Coronation Street that will revolve around run-down Ray Crosby (Mark Frost). Spectators of the soap will already know about his bad behavior towards women, but it seems that his recent love interest will try to defeat him.

Last year, fans saw Ray as a hot-shot businessman trying to get Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh) out of the bistro. However, it never turned out how Michelle had hoped since she felt uncomfortable after Ray tried to put her to bed. Ray’s secrets will come out of your pocket in the coming weeks.

Coronation Street Spoiler: Ray & Abi Dating

Since Ray was introduced to the soap on a full-time basis after bringing the bistro, he has come closer to Abi Franklin (Sally Carmen). Abi is head over heels for Ray, but things will take a shocking turn in the coming weeks as an article threatens to show its true face.

Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) has been told about Ray’s behavior towards Michelle, and it looks like she is trying to keep him from attacking a new woman. Noticing that he’s approaching Alya (Sair Khan), Bethany decides to tell everything online in an article.

Coronation Street Spoiler: Abi has big plans

Abi is shocked to learn about the gossip, but she continues to accompany Ray at a charity event. However, Abi has another reason to participate because she wants to blackmail him. Fans will already know that there will be big scenes with the characters when pictures appear that show Abi standing next to a burning car.

However, it seems that her plan to take revenge on Ray will backfire as she will be seen on video surveillance that sets off the fire. This will cause Kevin Webster to interfere to protect Abi, but he will have to pay a high price to get her off the hook.