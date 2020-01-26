Corona virus outbreak: US employees evacuate from China to San Francisco

Advertisement

The U.S. State Department announced on Sunday that it plans to evacuate personnel based in Wuhan, China to San Francisco due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Officials “are taking steps to move personnel based at the US Consulate General in Wuhan to the United States. We anticipate that the capacity for eligible single-flight private transportation will be limited from Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on January 28, 2020 and directly to San Francisco, ”said a statement by the US State Department.

The news comes when California looks at its first case of the virus.

The Orange County Health Care Agency confirmed late Saturday evening that the infected person’s virus is the same strain that has spread to more than 2,000 people in 14 countries and territories, causing 56 deaths since it was discovered in central China late last month , Two other cases were diagnosed in the United States, one in Washington State and one in Chicago.

The patient is in good condition and isolated in a hospital, Orange County health officials said. Health officials track all people who have had close contact with the patient, but also find that people who get in touch occasionally, such as visiting the same grocery store or cinema, are “at minimal risk of infection”.

The new coronavirus strain 2019-nCoV can cause respiratory diseases and pneumonia. It was originally thought to only spread from animals to people in central China, but there are now signs that it is also spreading among people.

In young and healthy people, the virus does not appear to cause a serious illness with symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most of the dozen coronavirus-related deaths have occurred in the central Chinese province of Hubei, whose capital is Wuhan.

Health experts in the US said there is no evidence that the new coronavirus is more virulent than the flu.

By Friday, according to the California Department of Health, 18 people between the ages of 3 and 58 had been tested for the virus. This included a traveler who arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on a flight from Mexico City and was taken to a hospital for evaluation early Thursday.

Dr. California’s Department of Health director Sonia Angell said in a video last week that the immediate health risk to the general public in California is low based on current information, but the ministry carefully monitors the virus, believing it to be a “serious public problem.” Health”.

In addition to the Orange County case, only two other people in the US tested positive for the virus – a man in Washington State and a woman in Illinois.

