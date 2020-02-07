Advertisement

By: New York Times |

Published: February 7, 2020, 8:39:59 am

The Diamond Princess cruise ship is anchored in front of Yokohama Harbor after ten passengers on the cruise ship in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, were tested for coronavirus. (Reuters)

Written by Isabella Kwai

On Thursday, it looked like more than 2,000 passengers were quarantined on a cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan: meals came regularly. The Internet has been upgraded to a wider range. And there was even an official permit to get some fresh air.

Still, on the second day of a planned two-week quarantine, there was continued concern about the spread of the coronavirus and fear of long days in the cabins.

When Japanese health officials completed the investigation of the 273 passengers who may have been exposed to the virus, they said that 61 had tested positive.

The first 10 cases were announced on Wednesday and the second 10 on Thursday. The new cases concerned four Japanese passengers, two Americans, two Canadians, a New Zealander and a Taiwanese. They were removed from the ship on Thursday and taken to medical facilities.

“I keep hearing painful coughs from a foreigner in a nearby room,” wrote a passenger on Twitter, noting with concern that the crew were moving meals from room to room. “I could be infected today or tomorrow.”

Other passengers who spend most of their time on social media reported more hopeful signs. It was noted that supplies were brought into the port and that ambulances were in position. Another said that entertainment crews called guest rooms to cheer people up and that toilet paper was distributed.

Some sent a letter to their room saying the ship was negotiating with Japanese quarantine officers to allow small groups with face masks to breathe on open decks.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said Yardley Wong, a passenger in a windowless room who travels with her 6-year-old son. She said permission had been given to those in windowless rooms like yours first.

The cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, with a total of around 3,700 people on board, arrived in Yokohama on Monday evening after a 14-day trip to Southeast Asia. They have been forced to stay on the ship since an 80-year-old Hong Kong man who disembarked last month tested positive for the virus.

Princess Cruises, the company that owns the Diamond Princess, canceled two more scheduled cruises this month from Yokohama.

The Diamond Princess isn’t the only cruise ship hit by the coronavirus epidemic that killed hundreds of people in China. A ship called World Dream is idling at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong after it was found that eight people from mainland China who were on a previous voyage were infected with the corona virus.

The World Dream, which carries around 3,600 passengers and crew, traveled from China to Vietnam in January. It is held at Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong when passengers were tested by health officials. A senior official said quarantine of the entire ship had not been ruled out.

In Japan, fears grew in places where the diamond princess had made port calls before returning to Yokohama.

Health officials in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, said 13 people left the ship last Saturday and had not returned. Some have left the country.

The 2,600 passengers who disembarked for at least a few hours on Saturday showed “no symptoms at the quarantine screen station,” said Takahiro Hayamizu, a Naha Public Health Office official. “We don’t have detailed information about who they were, so we can’t find their route in Okinawa.”

Passengers who have traveled by bus and taxi after arriving in Okinawa and officials are trying to track their routes.

“Citizens are concerned and wondering what to do. They met the passengers in the port,” said Hayamizu.

There have been no further health checks aboard the Diamond Princess since the arrival of the quarantine officers, said David Abel, a UK passenger who recorded his situation in videos posted on Facebook.

“We don’t know if there are still symptoms on board,” he said.

Although the passengers were far from home, some felt that the vacation was over. Towels and bed linen were no longer changed regularly.

“We are no longer on a cruise,” said Abel. “These days are over.”

