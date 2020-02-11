Advertisement

8.09 p.m. EST

9.20

Kyodo reports that the Japanese health authorities will enable elderly and chronically ill passengers to be exempted from the Diamond Princess, despite growing concerns about their health. Instead, they spend the rest of their quarantine in local hospitals.

Many passengers are in their 70s and 80s and there have been complaints that they are not getting the medication they need for other conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes.

19.55 EST

19:55

Shanghai is still very calm today after working again on Monday.

Paul Mozur 孟建国

(@Paulmozur)

Shanghai Hongqiao Station at 8 a.m. It is usually full. Unbelievable how life in China largely comes to a standstill. Many trains, not just those to Wuhan, were canceled. pic.twitter.com/dDo18SBLy8

February 11, 2020

19.22 EST

19:52

The deputy head of the AFP office in China, Laurent Thomet, commented positively on the death toll – the first death was reported on January 11th … it has increased tenfold.

Laurent Thomet 卢 卢

(@LThometAFP)

The first death from corona viruses was confirmed on January 11. Just a month later, the number of victims increased a thousandfold. https://t.co/eXkjt8xcCp

February 11, 2020

19:41 EST

19:41

Asia Pacific stock markets have opened up sharply today despite the growing number of coronavirus deaths after Wall Street hit a new all-time high on Monday.

The The ASX200 rose 0.3% in Sydney and the Kospi gained 0.7% in Seoul, The Nikkei is closed today due to a public holiday in Japan. The markets in Hong Kong and China open in less than an hour.

Despite the upward trend, the markets are clearly concerned. The safe havens of Gold and the US dollar have risen today and Bond yields and oil continue to fallThis suggests that traders are not confident about the prospects for the global economy.

Mohamed A. El-Erian

(@Elerianm)

Today’s drop in oil prices and bond yields – less than $ 50 for WTI and less than 1.55% for 10-year US government bonds – reflects this # market price calculation in terms of growth prospects for both China and the global economy. Again, # stocks resist this downward pressure. pic.twitter.com/ha6cZoERnt

February 10, 2020

Earlier on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 174.31 points, or 0.6%, to 29,276.82. The S&P 500 gained 24.38 points or 0.73% to 3,352.09 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 107.88 points or 1.13% to 9,628.39.

An investor who spoke to Reuters, Peter Tuz, president of the Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia, summarized the optimistic sentiment in the United States:

“We know that the corona virus will impact results at least in the first quarter. (But) we will grow as usual for the rest of the year. ”

19.32 EST

19:32

The National Health Commission is now telling us more about the new deaths in China.

Total new deaths: 116

Total newly confirmed cases: 42,638

Suspected cases: 21,675

The Commission usually provides information on where all the deaths took place. However, this is not available in this latest version, although it has been said earlier that 103 of the new deaths have occurred in Hubei. The final update also does not give details of how many new cases exist in Hubei.

18.58 EST

18:58

With limited opportunities for residents of many Chinese cities to get out of their homes to shop, and with many stores closed, buses became food markets in Shanxi Province.

CGTN

(@CGTNOfficial)

More than 30 public buses have been converted into mobile food markets in Jincheng, serving more than 50 local communities

February 10, 2020

18.55 EST

18:55

China’s president rarely appeared in public during this virus outbreak and visited a hospital in Beijing.

Wear a face mask Xi Jinping had his temperature checked while visiting medical personnel and patients affected by the outbreak.

Xi has been remarkably unseen in the past week or so, not even in the media. He did not visit Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, but instead sent his number two, Li Keqiang.

President Xi Jinping is wearing a face mask as a health official during an inspection of coronavirus prevention and control in Beijing. Photo: Ju Peng / XINHUA / AFP via Getty Images

18:39 EST

18:39

Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the coronavirus outbreak with me, Alison Rourke.

Here is a summary of what we know so far

The death toll in China has exceeded 1,000 and infections have risen to over 42,000.

The new corona virus represents a serious and immediate danger for public health, said the UK Health Minister.

for public health, said the UK Health Minister. British Airways has extended the suspension of flights to Chinese cities: flights to and from Beijing and Shanghai have been canceled until March 31.

has extended the suspension of flights to Chinese cities: flights to and from Beijing and Shanghai have been canceled until March 31. The World Health Organization Cases of corona viruses recently reported in France and the UK could be “the spark that sets off a major fire”.

You can keep up to date with our latest reporting, including:

As always, you can email me at