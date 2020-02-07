Advertisement

8.05 p.m. EST

20:05

Australia’s ABC TV talks to its reporter about the scene where the Diamond Princess is docked. He says that some people on board the ship were released from their rooms for a short time, but there are others that he believes are still in their rooms

03/20 EST

20:03

The affected cruise ship registers 41 additional cases of viruses

Another 41 passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship moored in the Japanese port of Yokohama diagnosed with coronavirus. This increases the total number on the ship to 61. According to my calculations, the number of confirmed infections in Japan also increases to 86.

The Diamond Princess is anchored at the Daikoku Pier cruise terminal in Yokohama. Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters

19.32 EST

19:32

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak with me, Alison Rourke.

The Chinese Health Commission has just released its latest death and infection numbers. The headlines read 636 deaths and more than 31,000 confirmed infections. I’ll bring you an analysis of the numbers shortly, but the other key points so far are:

Japanese media reports that another 41 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the affected Yokohama cruise ship, for a total of 61

The doctor who tried to raise the alarm for the virus in the early days died after an infection

President Xi has declared a “people’s war” on the virus and warned of its global impact on business

Singapore has announced that it will evacuate its citizens from Wuhan

New cases have been reported in Germany, Italy and the UK

