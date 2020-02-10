Advertisement

03/21 EST

21.3

The stock markets remain relatively calm regarding the outbreak, although concerns about the impact on the global economy are increasing.

The Japanese Nikkei index falls 0.4% so far today Sydney is 0.2% and the Kospi in Seoul lost almost 1%, The markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai are down 1% and 0.8%, respectively after 30 minutes of trading.

Advertisement

In the case of raw materials, oil continues to slide due to fears of an oversupply. Brent crude oil prices fell 38 cents to $ 54.09 a barrel. However, nickel, a key ingredient in steelmaking, rose 2% after a sharp fall in the past week.

03/21 EST

21.3

Tens of millions of people plan to work again on Monday as the extended New Year holidays come to an end. The authorities had added an additional 10 days to the end of the vacation, when millions of people return to work and school from their hometowns, because of the virus.

Many cities have become ghost towns in the past few weeks. However, it is unclear how much life will normalize. The schools are still closed. China’s State Council said that staff should return in “groups” rather than all at once. Many factories remain closed and many companies have asked their employees to work from home.

20.53 EST

20:53

According to Reuters, Foxconn, the iPhone manufacturing company, is still in talks with the Chinese government to reopen its factories in Shenzhen in the south and Kunshan in the west of Shanghai.

However, permission was given to take the workers back to their Zengzhou facility in central Henan Province.

20.33 EST

20:33

Phillip Inman, Observer’s business editor, has studied the impact of the corona virus on the global economy.

The darker options include:

If the virus spreads further and Chinese activities are severely disrupted for months, a collapse of the global economy cannot be ruled out, especially since central banks have little effective ammunition available for emergencies.

Here’s the whole story:

20.26 EST

20:26

Reuters The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture has reportedly found the highly pathogenic H5N6 strain of avian influenza in a poultry farm in southwestern Sichuan Province.

This is the first H5N6 avian flu to be found in a poultry farm after four cases of swans were identified this year.

The ministry said 1,840 birds died in the farm of 2,497 on Sunday evening. The rest were discarded.

20.14 EST

20:14

A memorial to whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang was held in New York. Liu’s death triggered an outbreak of anger in China. Li was silenced by the government for trying to warn people of the new virus. He later died after becoming infected with it.

Zeyi Yang 杨泽毅

(@ZeyiYang)

The memorial to Doctor #LiWenliang in Central Park, NYC. The crowd repeated his famous line three times: “There should be more than one voice in a healthy society,” followed by a long whistle. pic.twitter.com/fIERhUowH0

February 9, 2020

19:59 EST

19:59

Welcome to the 3,700 passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined after several cases of coronavirus among passengers in the port of Yokohama.

World Health Organization (WHO)

(@WHO)

The # DiamondPrincess🚢 quarantine period ends on February 19.

The deadline will be extended beyond February 19, if necessary, only for close contacts of newly confirmed cases. You must remain in quarantine for 14 days after the last contact with a confirmed case. Pic.twitter.com/SlaPaKFfwE

February 9, 2020

19:23 EST

19:43

The WHO team of experts travels to China

Reuters Learn more about the international team of experts led by the World Health Organization (WHO) who traveled to Beijing to help investigate the epidemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who traveled to Beijing for talks with President Xi Jinping and Chinese ministers in late January, returned with an agreement to send an international mission.

However, it took almost two weeks for the government to receive the green light for its composition. The only member of the team that has been released is a WHO veteran Dr. Bruce Aylward, a Canadian epidemiologist and emergency expert, directed it.

“I was just at the airport and I was a member of an advance team for the WHO-led 2019nCoV international expert mission to China, led by Dr. Bruce Aylward, veteran of past public health emergencies,” Tedros said in a tweet from Geneva.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

(@DrTedros)

I was at the airport and accompanied members of an advance team for the WHO-led international expert mission # 2019nCoV to #China, which was led by Dr. Bruce Aylward, a veteran of past public health emergencies, was headed.

February 9, 2020

19.37 EST

19:37

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Corona Virus outbreak. Here are the things: