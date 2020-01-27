Advertisement

New Delhi: India has stepped up vigilance at border checkpoints, airports, and alarmed hotels in the countries bordering Nepal where the first confirmed case of coronavirus infection was reported on January 24 to prevent the spread of the deadly virus that affects 81 people in China has killed and infected 3,000 around the world.

“We have advised states to coordinate with hotel associations to ensure greater self-reporting by Nepalese travelers visiting religious and other tourist sites,” said Preeti Sudan, secretary at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The rapid spread of the Chinese flu-like virus has shaken governments and investors around the world. Concerns about the virus’ impact on the global economy dropped stocks, oil and currencies on Monday. In India, the BSE Sensex fell 1.1% to 41,155.12 points, although the rupee hit an almost three-week low against the dollar.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average made up for the year on Monday, while the S&P 500 index saw its largest decline in nearly four months. In China, the financial markets are now closed until next Monday after the authorities have extended the New Year break by three days because they are dealing with the worsening health crisis.

Although no confirmed infections have been identified in India, suspected cases from Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chapra in Bihar, Bengaluru and Kerala are observed. Kerala’s Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought a special flight to Wuhan, China, to airlift stranded Indians.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba discussed the status of coronavirus preparations in a meeting on Monday that decided to prepare for the evacuation of Indians in Wuhan. The State Department will make a request to China, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Health will make arrangements for transportation and quarantine facilities, a government statement said.

India has revised protocols that must be followed to investigate people, report suspected cases, set up isolation stations, and provide protective equipment for health workers, Sudan said.

“Until the virus hit China, other countries, including India, weren’t very worried, but since it emigrated from China, the situation has become critical with increasing deaths and cases worldwide,” said Sunil Gupta, a microbiologist and infectious disease expert “India is taking appropriate measures to prevent an outbreak here.”

After both Nepal and Thailand have reported confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, the disease is almost on India’s borders. WHO has urged countries to remain vigilant and to be more willing to quickly identify new cases and prevent them from spreading.

subjects

Advertisement