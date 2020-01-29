Corona virus indicates that 132 people live in China and affect over 6000 worldwide

Advertisement

New Delhi: The death toll from the novel corona virus was 132 in China. 6,057 cases have been reported from all over the world. No accident has been reported in any of the 18 countries where the virus has spread to date. China reported 107 deaths on Tuesday. This shows how quickly the disease spreads.

While no confirmed case is known in India, the immediate neighbors Nepal and Sri Lanka have reported one case each. India remains vigilant and regularly checks passengers at 21 international airports.

The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, met President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China in Beijing on Tuesday for the outbreak of the novel 2019 corona virus (2019-nCoV). The WHO will send international experts to China at the earliest to work with Chinese partners and improve understanding of the outbreak to guide global response efforts.

“Curbing the spread of this virus in China and around the world is a top priority for WHO. WHO works closely with the government (China) to understand the virus and limit transmission. WHO will continue to work with China and all other countries to protect health and ensure people’s safety, “said Tedros.

In a discussion with the WHO, the Chinese National Health Commission outlined the country’s strong public health capacities and resources to respond to and manage respiratory outbreaks. The discussion focused on further collaboration on containment measures in Wuhan, public health measures in other cities and provinces, and further studies on the severity and transmissibility of the virus. These measures will promote scientific understanding of the virus and contribute to the development of countermeasures such as vaccines and treatments, the WHO said.

“Much remains to be understood about 2019-nCoV. The cause of the outbreak and the extent of its spread in China are not yet known. While current understanding of the disease is still limited, most reported cases have been milder, with around 20% of those infected suffering from a serious illness, “the WHO statement said.

“A better understanding of the transferability and severity of the virus is urgently needed to lead other countries to take appropriate action. WHO is continuously monitoring developments and the Director General can call the Emergency Committee on International Health Regulations (2005) back at very short notice if necessary, “the statement said.

Anirban Biswas, an internal medicine specialist at SCI International Hospital, New Delhi, said India has successfully prevented outbreaks similar to the SARS virus in 2003 and the EBOLA virus in 2014 in the past.

“Until we learn more about how to fight this deadly virus, we need to isolate the infected people from the spread of the virus in the community. To counteract this, isolation centers with intensive care units are being set up in all major state hospitals, where suspects are tested and isolated for at least 14 days (to help overcome the infection phase)

