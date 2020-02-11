Advertisement

According to Hong Kong’s leading public health epidemiologist, the novel coronavirus epidemic could spread to around two thirds of the world’s population if it cannot be controlled.

His warning came after the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that recent cases of coronavirus patients who have never visited China could be the “tip of the iceberg”. Professor Gabriel Leung, chair of public health medicine at Hong Kong University, said the overriding question was to find out the size and shape of the iceberg. Most experts assumed that every infected person would transmit the virus to around 2.5 other people. This resulted in an “attack rate” of 60-80%.

“Sixty percent of the world’s population is a terribly large number,” Leung told the Guardian in London on the way to an expert meeting at the WHO in Geneva.

Even if the overall mortality rate is only 1%, which Leung considers possible after considering milder cases, the death toll would be enormous.

He will tell the WHO expert meeting that the main problem is the magnitude of the global epidemic and the second priority is to find out whether China’s drastic measures to prevent spread have been successful – because if so, other countries should consider adopting it ,

Leung – one of the world’s coronavirus epidemic experts who played a major role in the Sars outbreak from 2002 to 2003 – works closely with other leading scientists such as colleagues at Imperial College London and Oxford University.

At the end of January, he warned in a Lancet newspaper that outbreaks in cities in China would likely “increase exponentially” and would be only a week or two behind Wuhan. Elsewhere, “independent self-sufficient outbreaks in major cities around the world could become inevitable” because many people were infected but had no symptoms and no public health measures were taken to stop the spread.

Epidemiologists and model makers were trying to figure out what was likely to happen, Leung said. “Are 60 to 80% of the world’s population infected? Maybe not. Maybe that will come in waves. Maybe the virus will weaken its lethality because it certainly won’t help if it kills everyone along the way because it gets killed,” said he.

Experts also need to know if the restrictions in the epicenter of Wuhan and other cities have reduced the infections. “Did these massive public health interventions, social distancing and mobility restrictions work in China?” He asked. “If so, how can we roll it out, or isn’t that possible?”

There would be difficulties. “Let’s say they worked. But how long can you close schools? How long can you block an entire city? How long can you keep people away from shopping centers? And if you lift these (restrictions) everything will come back immediately and raging again? So these are very real questions, ”he said.

If China’s lockdown didn’t work, there is another unpleasant truth: that the coronavirus may not be containable. Then the world has to change lanes: instead of trying to contain the virus, it has to work to mitigate its effects.

Containment measures are currently essential. Leung said the period in which people were infected but showed no symptoms remained a big problem. Quarantine was necessary, but tests should be done every few days to ensure that people no longer had the virus with them. If someone tested positive in a quarantine camp or on a battered cruise ship, the clock should be reset to 14 days more for everyone else.

Some countries that are at risk due to the movement of people from and to China have made arrangements. During a visit to Thailand three weeks ago, Leung spoke to the Health Minister, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, and recommended that quarantine camps be set up, which the government has now done. But other countries with ties to China don’t seem to have cases for inexplicable reasons – like Indonesia. “Where are you?” He asked.

Scientists still don’t know exactly whether the transmission is through droplets of cough or possibly particles in the air. “It is quite difficult to do this careful detail work when everything is raging. And if it is not raging, you are unlikely to get enough confirmed cases,” he said. “We never had the opportunity to do such studies in Sars . “

Hong Kong, which now has 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus, was in the worst circumstances fighting an angry epidemic, Leung said.

“You need additional trust, an additional feeling of solidarity, an additional feeling of goodwill, which are all completely used up – every last drop in this tank for social capital is exhausted after eight months of social unrest, so it couldn’t be one worse time has come, ”he said.

People should have confidence in their government, while the uncertainties of the new outbreak would be worked out by the scientific community. How do you fight this epidemic? “

In January, Leung published two articles in the Lancet. The first examined the damage social unrest has done to the mental health of Hong Kong’s population. The second concerned the spread of the corona virus. “So the two have come together now. The first made it impossible to cope with the second – impossible. I mean, how do you bring your people along when there was this big gap in society? “, He said.