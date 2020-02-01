Corona virus: Contagion has been a hit since the epidemic began!

Advertisement

With the corona virus at the heart of the information, everyone seems to be panicking. At the same time, the 2011 Contagion film draws attention again.

Since we all know that a virus in Chinese is a crazy story, paranoia is watching us. In addition, there is renewed curiosity in Contagion, a film launched in 2011. In a few days, the function reached the rating of the bestseller in the USA.

The corona virus just has to be so scary. Its development has also influenced the gross sales of the films. The film Contagion has climbed to the top 10 largest gross sales on iTunes in the USA! A pleasing comeback, which seems to be due to the panic around the virus.

This Thursday, January 30th, the film simply passed through “Judy” and “Rocketman”. Nevertheless, this barely outdated style thriller dates from 2011. Even if it is very old, Contagion shows a somewhat unusual one, forged with Jude Regulation, Gwyneth Paltrow, Marion Cotillard or Matt Damon.

The contagion film in the spotlight with the corona virus

Do you need to immerse yourself in this epidemic film? We’ll set the scene for you: the film opens in Hong Kong, where a deadly virus may have spread. Gwyneth Paltrow moved her life in this metropolis while she was on a business trip. The virus spreads very quickly all over the world and Jude Regulation takes the time to search for an antidote with Kate Winslet and Laurence Fishburne. This film commemorates the corona virus that appeared in Wuhan, China.

At that time, the scientific group considered the action to be absolutely credible. As a result, it is not possible not to draw a parallel to the information about the corona virus. Some even see it as a premonition. What is certain is that the film competitors are currently watching more recent films. He flirts with “Joker”, “Once upon a time in Hollywood” and even “Parasite”. Elsewhere in the world, the film received a second recognition. We noticed that it rose to the top 25 in Germany. There is simply no success in France. He didn’t even exceed the prime number 100 …