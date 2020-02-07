Advertisement

The Continuity IRA has admitted that it tried to smuggle a bomb onto a truck destined for an Irish Sea ferry.

In a statement to the Irish News in Belfast, the republican terrorist group said it planned to have the bomb detonated on the day Britain left the EU.

The explosive device was discovered on Tuesday after police searches in the Silverwood industrial area in Lurgan, Co Armagh. The bomb, which a senior police officer described as “viable”, was secured by the military bomb disposal group.

The bomb had been attached to a refrigerated trailer from a local carrier.

Continuity IRA (CIRA) is expected to plan to smuggle the bomb across the Irish Sea on a ship destined for Scotland. It would then be transported to an unknown location in England on the day that the UK left the EU.

CIRA said the bomb was attached to the truck “with magnets under a refrigerated trailer”.

The dissident group said the bomb was on a timer and resembled others that have been used by its activists in the past few months.

CIRA warned that the likelihood that the device would “drop” the trailer was slim.

“It was time for Britain to leave the EU and draw attention to the maritime border,” said the CIRA statement.

Sources close to Republican dissidents in Belfast on Wednesday challenged police proposals to detonate the bomb during the crossing.

They said the CIRA followed the usual Republican tactic of transporting bombs to England to attack commercial or strategic targets.

“The plan was no different, though much smaller than the way the provisional IRA smuggled the huge bomb that devastated Canary Wharf in 1996. Republicans had no intention of detonating a bomb on a ferry.”

The Canary Wharf bomb, which heralded the end of the 1994 Provisional IRA Armistice, was built by East Tyrone Brigade activists and then transported by PIRA South Armagh Brigade activists.

Dolores Kelly, member of the SDLP Northern Ireland Policing Board and Stormont Assembly representative for the area where the bomb was found, condemned the attempted attack.

She said, “We cannot be satisfied with the threat posed by Republican dissidents and their desire to kill people in our communities in pursuit of an outdated ideology that has been rejected by the Irish people.”

Northern Ireland’s first minister, Arlene Foster, said: “The potential damage that could be done here in Northern Ireland, on board a ferry or in the UK and loss of life cannot be considered.

Unionist assembly member Doug Beattie described the bombing as a “national security threat”.

“Without a doubt, it was an attempt to isolate Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK by creating a threat to on-board ferry services,” he said.

Catherine Nelson, a Sinn Féin City Councilor in North Armagh, also described the attack as “ruthless.”