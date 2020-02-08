Advertisement

A sequel to Rian Johnson’s blockbuster “Knives Out” is officially being developed in Lionsgate. This was announced by the studio’s two top managers, CEO Jon Feltheimer and Joe Drake, chairman of the Motion Picture Group, during the company’s third-quarter earnings forecast. The film Johnson wrote and directed starred Daniel Craig as private investigator Benoit Blanc, who is investigating the death of a successful mystery novelist.

The film’s cast also included Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell and Christopher Plummer. During the call, Feltheimer said “Knives Out” is expected to soon exceed the $ 300 million mark at the global box office.

He said the film “serves as further evidence that franchises can emerge from one of our content industries,” said Variety. The two executives also announced that the studio is driving the fourth installment of the “John Wick” franchise led by Keanu Reeves. The company has already announced a release date for the fourth chapter, May 21, 2021. The third part, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”, was released in cinemas worldwide in May 2019. As part of the cinema program, $ 326 million was realized run.

Advertisement

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates

This story was sourced from third-party feeds, agencies. Mid-day assumes no responsibility or liability for the reliability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day Management / mid-day.com reserves the sole right to change, delete or remove the content at its own discretion, for whatever reason