Advertisement

New Delhi: With some of the 100 selected Smart Cities lagging behind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Varanasi, Amritsar will lead the constituency and Ahmedabad will support Chandigarh in implementing projects under the mission.

The Union Department of Housing and Urban Affairs has paired 20 top performing cities with the 20 bottom cities and they will work as “twin cities”.

Ahmedabad (1st place), Nagpur, Tiruppur, Ranchi, Bhopal, Surat, Kanpur, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Vellore, Vadodara, Nashik, Agra, Varanasi, Davanagere, Kota, Pune, Udaipur, Dehradun and Amravati are the 20 cities with the best performance. according to internal rankings.

Advertisement

An official said that Ranchi and Pune will team up with Shimla and Dharamsala as part of Formula 20-20 and share ideas with them to improve their performance.

The ministry has issued a notice to this effect, asking the 20 top cities and the 20 bottom cities to sign an MoU before February 20.

According to the official, cities were paired with cities from a similar region and culture.

He said that, for example, Varanasi, a holy city, was paired with another holy city, Amritsar, which needs to improve its performance as part of the mission.

The Smart Cities Mission, launched in 2015, aims to develop a city with advanced facilities for its citizens.

Visakhapatnam and Surat will help Diu and Sharanpur improve their performance, while Bhopal will share his ideas with Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl.

“The two twin cities will have to sign a letter of intent before February 20 to ensure the projects run quickly and to report compliance with the Smart Cities mission,” the official said.

Twin Cities will face a 100-day challenge from the date of their announcement to improve the rank and performance of the bottom 20 cities.

As part of the mission, 100 selected Smart Cities identified 5151 projects worth £ 2.05.018 that have yet to be completed.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

subjects