Conservatives beat the goods with the “Got Brexit Done” award before they left

Advertisement

The conservatives have set up an online shop in which “Got

Brexit finished goods before the official exit date on 31

January.

Offers include a £ 12 tea towel with the slogan on it

above a picture of Boris Johnson flanked by a Britannia-style union flag

Sign.

Advertisement

The departure date is written in Latin around the edge: “XXXI Jan – Anno MMXX”.

I did Brexit

For £ 15 you can get a blue and white mug with one more

personally, slogan “I did Brexit!” and the date.

Like the tea towel, it is billed by the website as “PRIDE printed in the UK”.

No one can better demonstrate how Brexit will make us a third country than the conservative party. pic.twitter.com/8wWsUdhdRx

– Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) January 28, 2020

A fridge magnet that mimics the Johnson and Shield design

can also be bought for £ 6.

The website says: “These OFFICIAL fridge magnets represent a major new chapter in Britain’s history and are fantastic souvenirs or gifts for friends and family.”

I kept our promise

The cheapest is a lapel pin that says “I did the Brexit”

a union flag and the departure date.

“People like you have allowed us to improve

promises and implements the 2016 referendum to leave the European Union, “said the

Website says.

“Buy our official pin now to celebrate this amazing achievement and our great future!”

Take a look at the entire range here.

Related: Brexit poses enormous challenges for green future, says British finance ambassador

Advertisement